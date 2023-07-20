FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Benee and Mallrat Perform at the Opening Ceremony in Adidas

Benee and Mallrat took to the stage in Auckland, New Zealand, for the FIFA Women’s World Cup opening ceremony on Thursday. The singers performed their single “Do It Again,” the official song for this year’s global sporting competition.

Benee wore a purple-and-black vertical striped long-sleeved Adidas soccer jersey paired with a white skirt with black vertical stripes on the side and lace trim, also from Adidas. She completed the look with black-and-white Adidas socks and black-and-white Adidas sneakers.

Benee on stage during the opening ceremony. Getty Images

Mallrat went more minimalist, but kept it sporty, wearing a black Adidas crop top and matching black Adidas track pants. For footwear, she wore black boots.

Benee and Mallrat on stage during the opening ceremony. Getty Images

The opening ceremony for the FIFA Women’s World Cup also included a performance by the Ngati Whatua Orakei hapū (sub-tribe), who did a ceremonial dance as well as a traditional song as a welcoming gesture to attendees of the ninth edition of the global tournament.

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony. Getty Images

This year marks the first cohosted FIFA Women’s World Cup, with the tournament split between New Zealand and Australia. The first games of the competition were between New Zealand and Norway and Australia and Ireland, with New Zealand and Australia coming out victorious in the matches.

According to FIFA, the 2023 Women’s World Cup has set a record for the most-attended women’s sporting event in sports history. By early June the event already sold more than 1 million tickets, surpassing France’s 2019 record as the most-attended stand-alone women’s sporting event in history.