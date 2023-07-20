×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: July 20, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Hanging Out With ‘How Long Gone’ at The Carlyle

Business

Lawmakers to Debate Return of Tax-free Shopping in U.K.

Business

Emma Stone, Haim Sisters Appear in Louis Vuitton Campaign

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Benee and Mallrat Perform at the Opening Ceremony in Adidas

The FIFA Women's World Cup is now the most-attended stand-alone women's sporting event in history.

Benee, Mallrat, FIFA Women's World Cup Australia,
Benee and Mallrat perform on stage during the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group A match between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park on Thursday in Auckland, New Zealand. Getty Images

Benee and Mallrat took to the stage in Auckland, New Zealand, for the FIFA Women’s World Cup opening ceremony on Thursday. The singers performed their single “Do It Again,” the official song for this year’s global sporting competition.

Benee wore a purple-and-black vertical striped long-sleeved Adidas soccer jersey paired with a white skirt with black vertical stripes on the side and lace trim, also from Adidas. She completed the look with black-and-white Adidas socks and black-and-white Adidas sneakers.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 20: BENEE performs on stage during the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group A match between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park on July 20, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
Benee on stage during the opening ceremony. Getty Images

Mallrat went more minimalist, but kept it sporty, wearing a black Adidas crop top and matching black Adidas track pants. For footwear, she wore black boots.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 20: BENEE and Mallrat perform on stage during the ooen during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group A match between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park on July 20, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images )
Benee and Mallrat on stage during the opening ceremony. Getty Images

Related Articles

The opening ceremony for the FIFA Women’s World Cup also included a performance by the Ngati Whatua Orakei hapū (sub-tribe), who did a ceremonial dance as well as a traditional song as a welcoming gesture to attendees of the ninth edition of the global tournament.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 20: Dancers perform during the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group A match between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park on July 20, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony. Getty Images

This year marks the first cohosted FIFA Women’s World Cup, with the tournament split between New Zealand and Australia. The first games of the competition were between New Zealand and Norway and Australia and Ireland, with New Zealand and Australia coming out victorious in the matches.

According to FIFA, the 2023 Women’s World Cup has set a record for the most-attended women’s sporting event in sports history. By early June the event already sold more than 1 million tickets, surpassing France’s 2019 record as the most-attended stand-alone women’s sporting event in history.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Benee and Mallrat at the Opening Ceremony

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad