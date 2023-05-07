Finnegan Biden Wears Bow-print Dress for Downing Street Big Lunch in Celebration of King Charles III’s Coronation

President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Finnegan, attended the Big Lunch party at Downing Street on Sunday in London. By her side was her grandmother, First Lady Jill Biden.

Finnegan opted for a green collared wrap dress with a pattern that featured white bows. Her blonde tresses were swept up into a bun, although she later let her hair down.

First Lady Jill Biden and Finnegan Biden attend the Big Lunch party at Downing Street on May 7 in London. Getty Images

Meanwhile, Jill sported a white long-sleeve lace dress, which she paired with gold bracelets.

Finnegan and Jill mingled with United Kingdom’s newest Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murthy. They also shared traditional British cuisine including tea sandwiches and cakes.

“In England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland — and across our Overseas Territories and the wider Commonwealth — people are marking this momentous occasion in the spirit of unity and hope for the future,” said Sunak in a statement.

Akshata Murty, Finnegan Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attend the Big Lunch party at Downing Street on May 7 in London. Getty Images

A day earlier, Jill and Finnegan attended the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey. Other celebrity attendees included actress Emma Thompson, as well as Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who will perform at the coronation concert.

Both Bidens went viral for their fashionable attire at the coronation. Their blue and yellow looks seemed to pay homage to the Ukrainian flag. Jill wore a Ralph Lauren skirt suit, while Finnegan donned a pastel yellow caped dress by Markarian.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden, right, and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey on May 6 in London. Getty Images

The Big Lunch is a long-standing British tradition that honors the crowning of a new monarch. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held his own event on Sunday, which took place just outside his Downing Street residence in London. Partygoers celebrated the coronation of King Charles III, who was crowned on Saturday.