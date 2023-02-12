Philadelphia Eagles Star Fletcher Cox’s Super Bowl Outfit Embraces High-shine Metallics With Silver Suit and Delicate Shirt for Super Bowl 2023

Fletcher Cox arrived in Arizona for the 2023 NFL Super Bowl on Sunday between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, in a literally shining suit.

The Eagles defensive tackle wore a metallic silver suit with a gray T-shirt underneath. He coordinated the outfit with white sneakers. He accessorized with a silver Cuban link chain and a black backpack.

Cox’s football career began gaining traction from his high school days. He played for Yazoo City High School in Mississippi. He went on to attend Mississippi State University. In the 2012 NFL Draft, Cox was a first-round pick for the Philadelphia Eagles, signing a four-year contract. In 2016, he signed a six-year deal for a $103 million extension and $63 million guaranteed. In 2022, Cox was released by the Eagles but then resigned for a one-year contract.

In addition to preparing to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs, Cox is also the owner of Shady Trell Ranch, a hunting ranch in Jacksboro, Texas, that sits on 1,500 acres. The ranch also offers accommodations for outdoor events and weddings.

The Super Bowl is known to be one of the most-watched television events of the year, and its entertainment portion drives just as many viewers and attention as the game. The pregame lineup includes R&B icon Babyface, who will sing “America the Beautiful,” while country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem, and Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Rihanna will perform during the halftime show. For the first time in Super Bowl history, the program includes an ASL (American Sign Language) rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” by Justina Miles, who will also be performing in ASL the music of Rhianna during the halftime show.