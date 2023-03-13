Oscar Night 2023 Was the Year of Floral Dresses on the Red Carpet: Halle Berry, Nicole Kidman and More Make Whimsical Style Statements

With the 2023 Oscars on Sunday in Los Angeles finishing off awards season before the invitation of spring, stars opted to wear ensembles that bloomed.

A number of celebrities incorporated floral designs, attachments and themes into their outfits, including Yara Shahidi, Nicole Kidman and Halle Berry.

Here, WWD rounds up all the floral looks that appeared on the red carpet of the 2023 Academy Awards and the Oscar after parties. Read on for more.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman Gilbert Flores for Variety

Nicole Kidman arrived on the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars in a dazzling ensemble, wearing a custom Giorgio Armani Privé black sequin gown with 3D floral touches on her shoulder and thigh. Styled by Julia von Boehm, Kidman’s one-shoulder gown also featured a thigh-high side slit.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry Gilbert Flores for Variety

Berry opted for an ethereal look on the red carpet, where she arrived in a high-slit gown with shimmering rosettes detailing her neckline and leg. Her gown was designed by Tamara Ralph. She opted for a short hairstyle, wearing an asymmetric bob with honey-blonde highlights.

Iris Apatow

Iris Apatow Getty Images

Iris Apatow arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a shimmering number, donning an orange sequin Colin LoCascio gown with colorful 3D floral attachments. Apatow, who recently starred in Netflix’s “The Bubble,” is also set to star in the action-thriller film “Ballerina Overdrive.”

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi Getty Images

The former “Black-ish” star wore a vibrant Bottega Veneta gown from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. It was adorned in dainty floral appliques. The strapless gown also included a white slip-like underlay and a pair of fiery-red opera gloves. Shahidi collaborated with her longtime stylist Jason Bolden on her after party look.

Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse Alberto Rodriguez for Variety

To the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Suki Waterhouse went big. The actress wore a silver sequined gown by Elie Saab. She made a standout statement when incorporating florals, with a large matching flower adorning her chest. She coordinated the mermaid-style backless gown with a pigmented red lip.