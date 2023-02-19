Florence Pugh Debuts Harris Reed’s First Nina Ricci Runway Look in Dramatic Orange Tulle Dress for BAFTA Red Carpet 2023

Florence Pugh set the color tone for a vibrant arrival on Sunday on the BAFTA red carpet wearing a tamarind-orange Nina Ricci gown designed by creative director Harris Reed.

The actress arrived with the “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” cast as the movie was nominated for Best Animated Film at this year’s BAFTAs.

Florence Pugh attends the 76th British Academy Film Awards wearing a Nina Ricci tulle gown designed by Harris Reed on Feb. 19, 2023. Getty Images

Pugh’s gown featured tulle and pleated fringe at the neckline and amongst its mermaid train. Sheer pleats fanned the gown from the front bodice to the back in an infinite pathway as Reed adorned the train of the dress with voluminous layers.

Tulle and bright colors are a signature style statement for the actress, with the official Nina Ricci Instagram page noting that the inspiration for this dress came from the Ricci archives: the spring 1988 Nina Ricci collection to be exact.

The “Midsommar” actress’ hairstyle channeled her gown’s sculptural theme as well; her splayed micro fringe came accompanied by a slicked-back, two-layered bun with whisked ends.

Harris reflected on the gown on Instagram, writing, “As I pack my bags for Paris, ahead of my first runway show as creative director for Nina Ricci, I give you @florencepugh in my first Nina Ricci runway look at tonight’s BAFTA’S. This dress is based on an orange couture gown from the @ninaricci archival 1988 collection. This was the first sketch I did for the brand and am absolutely speechless to have such an incredible individual wearing it! thank you to the incredible @rebeccacorbinmurray.”

Last year, Reed, 26, became the youngest designer to take the creative helm of Nina Ricci.

The British Academy Film Awards honor the year’s best film performances. After six years at London’s Royal Albert Hall, this year, the ceremony will be held on Feb. 19 at the Royal Festival Hall and hosted by Oscar-nominated actor Richard E. Grant. British rapper Little Simz will be the night’s musical star, as Helen Mirren is set to lead a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. “All Quiet on the Western Front” leads the nominations with 14 nods, while stars like Ana de Armas, Angela Bassett, and Austin Butler are nominated for this year’s most coveted awards for the first time.