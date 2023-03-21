Florence Pugh Goes Backless in Shimmering Jumpsuit With Crystal Embellishments for ‘A Good Person’ Press Tour on ‘Tonight Show’

Florence Pugh made a shimmering arrival to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” appearing on Monday’s episode in a backless crystal-embellished catsuit.

Florence Pugh on the March 20 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Todd Owyoung/NBC

The actress, who is on a press run for her upcoming movie “A Good Person,” paired her black jumpsuit covered in sparkling attachments with platform block heels. While on the night show, the actress talked about cutting her hair for the role.

Florence Pugh on the March 20 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Todd Owyoung/NBC

“It was my idea. I was like, ‘Zack, I think I should chop my hair off at the beginning of the movie,'” she told Fallon, later adding, “So the point is it’s supposed to be a bit shabby. We were trying to shoot all of it in the one take but we couldn’t, we had to change the setup. So there was one portion for about a half hour where I had one really long strand of hair down to my hip and the rest of it was this short, like a unicorn.”

Florence Pugh at “A Good Person” screening on March 20 in New York City. Getty Images

For the movie’s screening on March 20 in New York City, Pugh wore a Valentino tuxedo-style white button-up with low sides. Working with stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, Pugh complemented the backless top with a black maxiskirt. Joining Pugh at the screening was her grandmother, who she calls “Granzo Pat.”

The actress has donned Valentino at many occasions. To the 2023 Academy Awards, she stunned in a floor-length, sweetheart-neckline taffeta top which she wore with hot pants. The head-turning look was from the brand’s fall 2022 couture collection. She embraced the sheer trend while attending the brand’s fall 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week, in a gray cropped crewneck and a white, sheer sequin-adorned skirt.

“A Good Person” stars Pugh alongside Morgan Freeman. Directed by Zach Braff, the film centers around a young woman who has a blossoming life when suddenly, an unimaginable tragedy hits and through forming an unlikely relationship with her would-be-father-in-law, she begins to put her life back together. It will be released in theaters on Friday.