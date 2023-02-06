Florence Pugh Gives Red Peplum Dress the High Fashion Treatment With Veiled Cowboy Hat at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

Red carpet standout Florence Pugh joined stars like Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards 2023 on Sunday, wearing a red dress by Robert Wun. The “Don’t Worry Darling” star took home the award for Best British/Irish Actress for her role in Sebastian Delio’s movie “The Wonder.”

For the event, Pugh chose a Robert Wun look from the first couture collection the designer just presented in Paris on Jan 27. The outfit featured a strapless neckline and peplum silhouette finished with pleats in the back of the skirt.

Florence Pugh attends the 2023 London Critic’s Circle Film Awards in London. Getty Images

Pugh sported a red manicure and red lip. Pugh’s hairstylist, Hyungsun Ju, styled her hair in a retro-inspired fashion, with a side part and a dramatic wave over the forehead.

The actor heightened the drama by coordinating the look with a red hat and matching floor-grazing tulle veil, as the dress was originally styled for the runway in Paris. She topped off the look with Tiffany & Co. layered gold necklaces and bracelets.

Florence Pugh Getty Images

The London-based designer’s first couture collection was inspired and named after “Fear.” As the couturier explained backstage in Paris, in it he aimed to translate his fashion worries —​​including any accident that could happen in the process of creating the collection in the atelier— and “turning [them] into beauty.” The result was a collection of masterfully crafted coat-dresses and gowns that showed the ANDAM Grand Prix winner’s impressive range and precision.

Besides Pugh, in past years, Wun’s client list has included A-listers like Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Cardi B, Celine Dion, and more.