×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: February 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

The Vitamin Shoppe Rolling Out Franchises

Eye

All the Looks From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gabriela Hearst, Chloé CEO Detail Progress on Their Long-term ‘Mission’

Florence Pugh Gives Red Peplum Dress the High Fashion Treatment With Veiled Cowboy Hat at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

The "Don't Worry Darling" actor stood out in a retro-glamorous dress by London-based designer Robert Wun to collect an award for Best Actress.

Florence Pugh in Robert Wun.
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Florence Pugh attends the British Independent Film Awards held at Old Billingsgate on December 10, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
Florence Pugh in the front row
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Florence Pugh attends the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) nominees party at Kensington Palace on February 17, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Florence Pugh attends the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) held at Royal Albert Hall on February 18, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
View ALL 30 Photos

Red carpet standout Florence Pugh joined stars like Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards 2023 on Sunday, wearing a red dress by Robert Wun. The “Don’t Worry Darling” star took home the award for Best British/Irish Actress for her role in Sebastian Delio’s movie “The Wonder.”

For the event, Pugh chose a Robert Wun look from the first couture collection the designer just presented in Paris on Jan 27. The outfit featured a strapless neckline and peplum silhouette finished with pleats in the back of the skirt.

Florence Pugh attends the 2023 London Critic's Circle Film Awards at The Mayfair Hotel on Feb. 5 in London.
Florence Pugh attends the 2023 London Critic’s Circle Film Awards in London. Getty Images

Pugh sported a red manicure and red lip. Pugh’s hairstylist, Hyungsun Ju, styled her hair in a retro-inspired fashion, with a side part and a dramatic wave over the forehead.

Related Galleries

The actor heightened the drama by coordinating the look with a red hat and matching floor-grazing tulle veil, as the dress was originally styled for the runway in Paris. She topped off the look with Tiffany & Co. layered gold necklaces and bracelets.

Florence Pugh attends the 2023 London Critic's Circle Film Awards at The Mayfair Hotel on Feb. 5 in London.
Florence Pugh Getty Images

The London-based designer’s first couture collection was inspired and named after “Fear.” As the couturier explained backstage in Paris, in it he aimed to translate his fashion worries —​​including any accident that could happen in the process of creating the collection in the atelier— and “turning [them] into beauty.” The result was a collection of masterfully crafted coat-dresses and gowns that showed the ANDAM Grand Prix winner’s impressive range and precision. 

Besides Pugh, in past years, Wun’s client list has included A-listers like Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Cardi B, Celine Dion, and more. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

Hot Summer Bags

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Florence Pugh Models Robert Wun at London Critic’s Circle Film Awards

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad