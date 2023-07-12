×
Florence Pugh Goes Electric Blue in M05CH1N0 Jeans Minidress and More Stars at ‘Oppenheimer’ Photo Call

The actress and the rest of the "Oppenheimer" cast arrived in London for the movie's photo call.

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer, London
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Florence Pugh attends the British Independent Film Awards held at Old Billingsgate on December 10, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
Florence Pugh in the front row
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Florence Pugh attends the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) nominees party at Kensington Palace on February 17, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Florence Pugh attends the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) held at Royal Albert Hall on February 18, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Florence Pugh arrived in London for the photo call of “Oppenheimer” on Wednesday, decked out in denim. The actress wore an electric-blue minidress from M05CH1N0 Jeans, a line reinterpreting the 1986 Moschino Jeans collection.

Pugh coordinated the dress with white stiletto pumps with a statement buckle. She also wore Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including a Tiffany Knot necklace and earrings with Tiffany T, T1 and Knot bangles.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Florence Pugh attends the photocall for "Oppenheimer" in Trafalgar Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Florence Pugh attends the photo call for “Oppenheimer” on July 12 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

To create her look for the photo call, Pugh worked with her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who also works with Salma Hayek, Priyanka Chopra and Simone Ashley.

Pugh was joined at the photocall by her film’s costars, including Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (L-R) Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh and Matt Damon attend the photocall for "Oppenheimer" in Trafalgar Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh and Matt Damon attend the photo call for “Oppenheimer” on July 12 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Pugh has a long-standing relationship with Tiffany & Co., and regularly wears the brand’s jewelry for her red carpet and event appearances. In April, the actress attended the grand reopening of Tiffany’s flagship in New York City, donning a diamond necklace and earrings from the brand and a Valentino gown. Pugh is also a brand ambassador for Valentino, and recently attended the brand’s runway show during Paris Couture Week.

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. took a cue from his costar with the blue theme and wore a powder-blue suit with an ocean-blue T-shirt. He coordinated the look with blue and white sneakers.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Robert Downey Jr. attends the photocall for "Oppenheimer" in Trafalgar Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Robert Downey Jr. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy, who plays the title character in the film, went minimalist for the photo call and chose an ensemble that went with the dark and noir themes of the film. The actor wore a black cardigan, black trousers and a white T-shirt, finishing his look with black dress shoes and ombré sunglasses.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Cillian Murphy attends the photocall for "Oppenheimer" in Trafalgar Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Cillian Murphy Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Matt Damon

Matt Damon took an office-dad approach to style, wearing a light blue slightly oversize button-up shirt, black trousers and a black belt, finishing off the look with black shoes.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Matt Damon attends the London Photocall for Universal Pictures' "Oppenheimer" at Trafalgar Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
Matt Damon Getty Images for Universal Pictu
Florence Pugh Goes Blue in M05CH1N0 Jeans at 'Oppenheimer' Photo Call

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

