Florence Pugh Goes Electric Blue in M05CH1N0 Jeans Minidress and More Stars at ‘Oppenheimer’ Photo Call

Florence Pugh arrived in London for the photo call of “Oppenheimer” on Wednesday, decked out in denim. The actress wore an electric-blue minidress from M05CH1N0 Jeans, a line reinterpreting the 1986 Moschino Jeans collection.

Pugh coordinated the dress with white stiletto pumps with a statement buckle. She also wore Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including a Tiffany Knot necklace and earrings with Tiffany T, T1 and Knot bangles.

Florence Pugh attends the photo call for “Oppenheimer” on July 12 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

To create her look for the photo call, Pugh worked with her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who also works with Salma Hayek, Priyanka Chopra and Simone Ashley.

Pugh was joined at the photocall by her film’s costars, including Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy.

Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh and Matt Damon attend the photo call for “Oppenheimer” on July 12 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Pugh has a long-standing relationship with Tiffany & Co., and regularly wears the brand’s jewelry for her red carpet and event appearances. In April, the actress attended the grand reopening of Tiffany’s flagship in New York City, donning a diamond necklace and earrings from the brand and a Valentino gown. Pugh is also a brand ambassador for Valentino, and recently attended the brand’s runway show during Paris Couture Week.

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. took a cue from his costar with the blue theme and wore a powder-blue suit with an ocean-blue T-shirt. He coordinated the look with blue and white sneakers.

Robert Downey Jr. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy, who plays the title character in the film, went minimalist for the photo call and chose an ensemble that went with the dark and noir themes of the film. The actor wore a black cardigan, black trousers and a white T-shirt, finishing his look with black dress shoes and ombré sunglasses.

Cillian Murphy Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Matt Damon

Matt Damon took an office-dad approach to style, wearing a light blue slightly oversize button-up shirt, black trousers and a black belt, finishing off the look with black shoes.