×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: July 13, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Couture Corsets Grace the Fall 2023 Runways

Accessories

High Jewelry Houses Went for Colored Diamonds, Want to Stay Out of the Safe

Business

Kim Kardashian’s Skims Chasing $4B Valuation in Pre-IPO Round

Florence Pugh Commands the ‘Oppenheimer’ Red Carpet in Rust-orange Valentino Dress at London Premiere

The actress joined the rest of the film's cast, including Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt, at the U.K. premiere of the film.

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer, UK Premiere, Valentino
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Florence Pugh attends the British Independent Film Awards held at Old Billingsgate on December 10, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
Florence Pugh in the front row
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Florence Pugh attends the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) nominees party at Kensington Palace on February 17, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Florence Pugh attends the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) held at Royal Albert Hall on February 18, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
View ALL 30 Photos

Florence Pugh made a dramatic arrival at the U.K. premiere of “Oppenheimer” on Thursday in London, wearing a dress by Valentino Couture.

The actress donned a rust-orange gown with a plunging neckline, a ruched bodice and waist, side cutouts and a voluminous skirt with an elegant train. She accessorized the look with diamond hoop earrings and two diamond rings from Tiffany & Co.

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer, UK Premiere, Valentino
Florence Pugh Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireIma

WWD characterized Valentino’s fall 2023 couture collection as simplicity and grandeur. “I wanted to do a collection which is more spontaneous,” Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli explained in a preview to WWD at the Valentino salon on Place Vendôme during Paris Couture Week earlier this month. “I wanted to freeze those moments of lightness and movement in construction and clothes that are looking easy, simple.”

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer, UK Premiere, Valentino
Florence Pugh Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

To create her look, Pugh worked with her longtime stylist Rebecca Corbin Murray, who also works with Salma Hayek, Priyanka Chopra and Simone Ashley.

Related Articles

Pugh was joined on the red carpet by her film’s costars Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy. The cast was fresh off the film’s photocall on Wednesday, where Pugh decked herself out in a M05CH1N0 Jeans dress.

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer, UK Premiere, Valentino, Matt Damon< Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy
Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh attend the “Oppenheimer” U.K. Premiere. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

In April, Pugh officially became a face for Valentino when she featured in a campaign for the brand’s handbags. The campaign was shot by Steven Meisel.

Earlier in July, Pugh also attended the Valentino Couture show, where she opted for the sheer trend, wearing a blue sheer gown from the brand’s spring 2023 couture collection, accessorizing the ensemble with Tiffany & Co. diamond earrings and rings.

“Oppenheimer” tells the story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the role he played in creating the atomic bomb. Murphy stars as the film’s title character. The film will hit theaters on July 21.

Florence Pugh Holds Court in Valentino at Oppenheimer London Premiere

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad