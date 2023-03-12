Florence Pugh Pumps Up the Volume in Valentino Couture Gown With Peekaboo Hot Pants for Oscars Red Carpet 2023

Florence Pugh arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Academy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, wearing a statement-making ensemble.

The actress wore a stone-colored ensemble with a sweetheart-neckline taffeta top that flowed into an elegant long train with voluminous balloon sleeves having a hint of Grecian inspiration. Underneath the gown she wore black hot pants. Pugh’s look was from Valentino’s fall 2022 couture collection.

Florence Pugh at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Valentino’s fall 2022 couture collection was characterized by WWD as “dreamy.” “Beauty is resilience, not escapism, and creativity is the only means to contrast dictatorial decisions,” Piccioli said during an interview with WWD.

She paired the look with black platform ankle-strap heels. For jewelry, the actress wore Tiffany & Co. pieces, including a necklace in platinum with diamonds, earrings in platinum with pink tourmalines and diamonds and two Soleste Rings.

Pugh worked with her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray.

Pugh caught the media’s eye with her role in Ari Aster’s suspenseful film “Midsommar.” She received her first Oscar nomination for her work in Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women,” and now, the actress is back at the Academy Awards as a presenter. She’s become a muse of many fashion houses including Valentino and most recently, she debuted Harris Reed’s first runway look for Nina Ricci. During London Fashion week, the actress opened Reed’s presentation delivering a speech on behalf of the designer himself.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.