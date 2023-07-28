×
Florence Pugh Embraces the Platinum Blond ‘Barbie’ Hair Trend in Fiery-red Moschino Jumpsuit at Lotus London Flagship Opening

The actress attended the opening of Lotus' first European flagship.

Florence Pugh, London, Moschino, Lotus
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Florence Pugh attends the British Independent Film Awards held at Old Billingsgate on December 10, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
Florence Pugh in the front row
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Florence Pugh attends the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) nominees party at Kensington Palace on February 17, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Florence Pugh attends the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) held at Royal Albert Hall on February 18, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Florence Pugh arrived at the opening of the Lotus flagship in London on Thursday, debuting a new hair color while wearing Moschino. The “Oppenheimer” actress wore a fiery red halter-neck jumpsuit with gold heart chain detailing from the Italian brand.

Pugh completed her look with black platform peep-toe heels. For accessories, she wore Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including Tiffany HardWear necklaces, earrings and a bracelet.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Florence Pugh attends the launch of Lotus London, the first flagship in Europe for Lotus cars, on July 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Lotus)
Florence Pugh Dave Benett/Getty Images for Lot

Pugh’s Moschino look was from the brand’s resort 2024 collection. The collection marked the first Moschino line after the departure of the brand’s former creative director Jeremy Scott, who helmed the brand for 10 years. WWD characterized the collection as not much of a nod to the brand’s whimsical heritage, save from tanks and T-shirts with faux heart piercings, saying instead it was a nearly blank slate.

Moschino Resort 2024
Moschino Resort 2024 Courtesy of Moschino

To create her look for the Lotus flagship opening, Pugh worked with her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who also works with Salma Hayek, Priyanka Chopra and Karen Gillan.

The actress also debuted her new platinum blond hair, styled by Peter Lux. Services request for the color in hair salons have increased by 83 percent year-over-year following the “Barbie” movie release, according to Fresha.

Pugh’s appearance at the Lotus event comes just weeks after the London premiere of “Oppenheimer,” where she and her fellow cast members walked out of the theater in the middle of the screening in solidarity with other members of SAG-AFTRA who are striking for fairer contracts from major studios. Despite the pause in the press tour, “Oppenheimer” still had a successful opening weekend at the box office, bringing in $82.4 million domestically.

Florence Pugh Goes Platinum Blond in Moschino at Lotus London Event

