Florence Pugh Makes Another See-through Statement for Valentino in Sparkling Sheer Skirt at Fall 2023 Runway Show

Florence Pugh arrived at Valentino’s fall 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday in another sheer outfit.

The actress wore a gray cropped crewneck sweatshirt with crystal-trim details and white underwear that was visible under her see-through sequined, crystal-embellished skirt.

Valentino’s fall 2023 collection was inspired by the necktie. WWD reported the brand’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli took the necktie, a symbol of unity, and transformed it into something resembling a freedom of expression.

Florence Pugh attends the Valentino womenswear fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 5. WireImage

This isn’t the first time that Pugh has worn a sheer look from Valentino. In 2022 at Valentino’s couture show in Rome, the Oscar-nominated actress wore a sheer magenta tulle ballgown. The dress sparked controversy at the time as some considered it too revealing, but Pugh took to Instagram to respond to critics discussing issues women face when being criticized for their bodies.

Fellow Hollywood actors took Pugh’s side for speaking out, including Oscar winner Ariana DeBose and Dan Levy.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations. Held from Feb. 27 to March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci and mark the first Vivienne Westwood fashion show since the designer’s passing in December last year.