×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: March 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Stéphane Rinderknech Named Chief of LVMH Perfumes and Cosmetics

Fashion

Stella Stages a Horse Show at France’s Oldest Riding School

Accessories

Tiffany Appoints Lauren Santo Domingo First Artist Director for Home

Florence Pugh Makes Another See-through Statement for Valentino in Sparkling Sheer Skirt at Fall 2023 Runway Show

The actress is continuing her streak of wearing sheer garments to Valentino's runway shows.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 05: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Florence Pugh attends the Valentino Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Matteo Paolillo
Balquees Fathi
Emma Roberts
Tamara Kalinic
View ALL 13 Photos

Florence Pugh arrived at Valentino’s fall 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday in another sheer outfit.

The actress wore a gray cropped crewneck sweatshirt with crystal-trim details and white underwear that was visible under her see-through sequined, crystal-embellished skirt.

Valentino’s fall 2023 collection was inspired by the necktie. WWD reported the brand’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli took the necktie, a symbol of unity, and transformed it into something resembling a freedom of expression.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 05: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Florence Pugh attends the Valentino Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Florence Pugh attends the Valentino womenswear fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 5. WireImage

This isn’t the first time that Pugh has worn a sheer look from Valentino. In 2022 at Valentino’s couture show in Rome, the Oscar-nominated actress wore a sheer magenta tulle ballgown. The dress sparked controversy at the time as some considered it too revealing, but Pugh took to Instagram to respond to critics discussing issues women face when being criticized for their bodies.

Related Galleries

Fellow Hollywood actors took Pugh’s side for speaking out, including Oscar winner Ariana DeBose and Dan Levy.  

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations. Held from Feb. 27 to March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci and mark the first Vivienne Westwood fashion show since the designer’s passing in December last year.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

Hot Summer Bags

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Florence Pugh Does See-Through Trend at Valentino Show in Sheer Skirt

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad