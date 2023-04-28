×
Florence Pugh Adopts the Sheer Trend in Delicate Valentino Cape Dress for Tiffany & Co.’s Flagship Reopening Event

The Tiffany flagship, now called The Landmark, reopened after two years of renovations.

Florence Pugh wears sheer Valentino green dress at the grand reopening of The Landmark, Tiffany & Co.'s flagship, held at Tiffany & Co. on April 27, 2023 in New York City.
Floor 1 of Tiffany’s store front photographed on April 19, 2023 in New York City, New York.
The first floor of Tiffany & Co.'s Landmark store in New York City, with a diamond-inspired light fixture meant to evoke a skylight.
Florence Pugh arrived on the red carpet for the reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s 57th Street and Fifth Avenue flagship in New York City on Thursday, adopting the popular sheer trend.

The actress wore a light green sheer dress layered over a bodysuit with a sheer cape from Valentino. She accessorized with a diamond necklace and diamond rings from Tiffany & Co.

Florence Pugh at the grand reopening of The Landmark, Tiffany & Co.’s flagship, on April 27 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Pugh worked with her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who also works with Salma Hayek, Priyanka Chopra and Karen Gillan.

Pugh, who was recently named a brand ambassador for Valentino after wearing many of the brand’s looks on the red carpet, has embraced its sheer pieces in the past.

Florence Pugh at the grand reopening of The Landmark, Tiffany & Co.’s flagship, on April 27 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

In July, at Valentino’s couture fashion show in Rome, the actress wore a sheer magenta tulle ballgown that bared her chest. She later took to Instagram to address her outfit going viral.

“Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it,” she wrote. “Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after.”

At Valentino’s fall 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week, Pugh wore a sheer skirt from the brand with a thong underneath, once again sparking internet commentary.

Tiffany & Co. marked the reopening of its transformed flagship, now called The Landmark, on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue in New York with an exclusive party. The event featured a headlining performance by Katy Perry and DJ set by Mark Ronson. Guests included Gal Gadot, Hailey Bieber, Jimin, Pharrell and Anya-Taylor Joy.

