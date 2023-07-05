×
Florence Pugh Revisits Sheer Valentino Dressing in Backless See-through Look for Couture Fall 2023 Show

The actress, who has appeared in a campaign for the brand, joined the A-list front row for Valentino during Paris Couture Week.

Florence Pugh arrived for Valentino’s fall 2023 couture fashion show in Chantilly, France, on Wednesday, adopting the sheer trend that has become so popular on the red carpet.

Pugh wore a sheer flowing periwinkle gown with short ruffle sleeves. She paired the look with black, platform, ankle-strap heels.

Pugh’s dress is reminiscent of the sheer look she wore to Valentino’s couture fall 2022 show. The actress wore a magenta Valentino dress that went viral at the occasion. The look featured a sheer flowing skirt and a sheer top that bared her chest.

Pugh was arguably a catalyst in sparking the sheer trend that has dominated celebrity style on red carpets and for event dressing this year. At New York Fashion Week in February, many front-row attendees donned the sheer trend, including Ashley Graham, Lori Harvey and Alexa Chung.

At the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Ciara went viral for wearing a black halter crosshatched gown with a plunging cowl neckline and crystal embellishments from Dundas. The trend was also evident at the BET Awards red carpet this year, with Ice Spice, Coco Jones and Latto all adopting sheer style moments.

Valentino’s fall 2023 couture show comes just a few weeks off the heels of their its menswear spring 2024 show. The brand’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli aimed to leave traditional menswear behind, showing jackets over skirts.

Pugh has a longstanding relationship with Valentino, wearing many of their looks for red-carpet events and public appearances. In April, the brand named the actress the new face of their Rockstud campaign. Pugh also walked this year’s Met Gala red carpet wearing an avant-grade Valentino look custom designed by Piccioli.

