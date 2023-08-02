Fran Drescher Goes All-black to Lead SAG-AFTRA Strike Rally in New York City

Fran Drescher took to the podium at a rally in New York City on Tuesday, for SAG-AFTRA and the WGA, going somber for her speech. The actress wore a simple black 3/4-sleeve dress with a round neckline and completed the look with black slip-on shoes.

Fran Drescher joins picketers at New York City Hall. Getty Images

On July 14, SAG-AFTRA actors formally joined the WGA writers on the picket lines. Both unions are striking for fair working conditions, a better compensation structure and are concerned by threats to their jobs from artificial intelligence (AI). The joint strike marks the first time in 63 years that Hollywood writers and actors are striking at the same time.

Fran Drescher addresses picketers at New York City Hall. Getty Images

As the president of SAG-AFTRA since Sept. 2, 2021, Drescher has been at the forefront of the strike and many of the rallies calling for fair compensation, conditions and workers’ rights for Hollywood employees.

Fran Drescher speaks during a SAG-AFTRA & WGA rally at City Hall Park. Getty Images

The actress and comedian has been a major player in television since the ’90s thanks to her hit sitcom “The Nanny,” where she played the title character for the show’s six seasons on CBS. Her character Nanny Fine was known as “the lady in red when everybody else is wearing tan” and the “flashy girl from Flushing,” as described in the show’s theme song.

Brenda Cooper served as the costume designer for the series and created many of Nanny Fine’s looks from top designers, including Todd Oldham, Betsey Johnson and Moschino. Cooper won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement for Costume Design in a Series in 1995.