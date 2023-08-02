×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: August 2, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Debra Perelman Out as CEO of Revlon

Eye

Harrison Ball Looks Ahead to Life After NYCB Retirement

Men's

EXCLUSIVE: Roger Federer and JW Anderson Team on Uniqlo Collection

Fran Drescher Goes All-black to Lead SAG-AFTRA Strike Rally in New York City

The president of the Screen Actors Guild has been helping actors battle for fair residuals against Hollywood studios.

Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA, WGA, rally
THE NANNY, from left: Charles Shaughnessy, Fran Drescher, (1993), 1993-1999. © CBS /Courtesy Everett Collection
THE NANNY, from left: Fran Drescher, Lauren Lane, Charles Shaughnessy, (1993), 1993-1999. © CBS /Courtesy Everett Collection
THE NANNY, from left: Charles Shaughnessy, Fran Drescher, (1993), 1993-1999. ph: Monty Brinton /© CBS /Courtesy Everett Collection
THE NANNY, from left: Ann Morgan Guilbert, Fran Drescher, 'Take Back Your Mink', season 2, ep. 12, aired 11/21/1994, 1993-1999. ph: Spike Nannarello/ © CBS /Courtesy Everett Collection
View ALL 15 Photos

Fran Drescher took to the podium at a rally in New York City on Tuesday, for SAG-AFTRA and the WGA, going somber for her speech. The actress wore a simple black 3/4-sleeve dress with a round neckline and completed the look with black slip-on shoes.

Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA, WGA, rally
Fran Drescher joins picketers at New York City Hall. Getty Images

On July 14, SAG-AFTRA actors formally joined the WGA writers on the picket lines. Both unions are striking for fair working conditions, a better compensation structure and are concerned by threats to their jobs from artificial intelligence (AI). The joint strike marks the first time in 63 years that Hollywood writers and actors are striking at the same time.

Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA, WGA, rally
Fran Drescher addresses picketers at New York City Hall. Getty Images

As the president of SAG-AFTRA since Sept. 2, 2021, Drescher has been at the forefront of the strike and many of the rallies calling for fair compensation, conditions and workers’ rights for Hollywood employees.

Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA, WGA, rally
Fran Drescher speaks during a SAG-AFTRA & WGA rally at City Hall Park. Getty Images

The actress and comedian has been a major player in television since the ’90s thanks to her hit sitcom “The Nanny,” where she played the title character for the show’s six seasons on CBS. Her character Nanny Fine was known as “the lady in red when everybody else is wearing tan” and the “flashy girl from Flushing,” as described in the show’s theme song.

Related Articles

Brenda Cooper served as the costume designer for the series and created many of Nanny Fine’s looks from top designers, including Todd Oldham, Betsey Johnson and Moschino. Cooper won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement for Costume Design in a Series in 1995.

Fran Drescher Goes All-black to Lead SAG-AFTRA Strike Rally in NYC

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad