Fran Drescher Shimmers With Ombré Sequins in Naeem Khan Cutout Gown for SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Fran Drescher made a case for romance at the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. The seasoned actress wore a shimmering gown by Naeem Khan.

Fran Drescher at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The silhouette had a keyhole slit at the center, creating a cutout on the chest and a Mandarin-like collar. The gown was covered in sequins that had a gradient effect.

She coordinated with black tights, pointed-toe heels, a box clutch and gold earrings.

Makeup artist Gregory Arlt gave her smokey eye shadow, black eyeliner and a matte nude lip. The actress had her tresses styled into bombshell curls with a movie-star side part.

Fran Drescher at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The actress has close ties with the award show, as she is the SAG-AFTRA president, elected to the role in 2021.

Drescher is best known for her role playing the character Fran on the CBS series “The Nanny,” which ran for six seasons from 1993 to 1999. The comedy show was where the actress showcased her preppy standout style, which is often recreated to this day. In terms of fashion, Drescher is still making her mark, starring in ThredUp’s first “Full Circle Collection” in 2022. It was done in collaboration with Drescher and the Zero Waste Daniel’s founder Daniel Silverstein.

Fran Drescher at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Screen Actors Guild Awards honored the top film and television acting performances of the past year. The 2023 ceremony was held at the Fairmount Century Plaza in Los Angeles and saw Andrew Garfield present the SAG Life Achievement Award to Sally Field. The evening’s nominees included Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Jenna Ortega, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Jennifer Coolidge, Barry Keoghan and Ke Huy Quan.