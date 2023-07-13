Freida Pinto Dons Ralph Lauren Sweater Dress for Wimbledon 2023

Freida Pinto made a summer-themed arrival on Day 10 of the 2023 Wimbledon Tennis Championships on Wednesday, opting for a full Ralph Lauren ensemble.

Pinto wore the rib-knit merino wool sweater dress, which featured white buttons adorning the center and an A-line silhouette. Over the top, the star wore a navy double-breasted wool-blend blazer, which featured crest-engraved brass buttons.

Freida Pinto at the Ralph Lauren Suite during Wimbledon 2023 on July 12. WireImage

The Indian actress completed her breezy sporting look with a tan fedora, the Ralph Lauren RL calfskin top-handle bag in bone and Jencks Howland earrings.

Pinto showcased her full outfit on her Instagram page, captioning the post “A London summer favorite.” She also posed with her husband, photographer Cory Tran, who wore a print corduroy field jacket, also by Ralph Lauren.

Cory Tran and Freida Pinto at the Ralph Lauren Suite during Wimbledon 2023 on July 12. WireImage

Pinto is widely known for starring as Latika in the film “Slumdog Millionaire.” Loosely based on the novel “Q&A” by Vikas Swarup, the film received eight wins at the 2008 Academy Awards, including one for Best Picture.

According to an exclusive report from Variety, Pinto is joining the Season Two cast of AppleTV+’s “Surface,” alongside Phil Dunster. Pinto posed with Dunster at Wimbledon, captioning her Instagram story on Wednesday, “It’s an absolute joy to be working with this bright light. So excited for your ‘Ted Lasso’ Emmy nomination!! Congratulations Budd.”

Pinto has also made a venture into wellness. She’s the chief impact officer of Anya, a postpartum recovery line that offers tonics, balms, teas, serums and more. In addition, she’s the chief impact officer of Rookie Wellness, a brand that consists of supplements and protein drinks that support mental health.