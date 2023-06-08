Stars at the French Open Through the Years: Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Prince and More

The inaugural French Open took place more than 130 years ago in 1891. The annual tournament is one of the biggest in the sport of tennis.

Over the years, the French Open has attracted audiences from around the globe, including A-list celebrities. As athletes like Maria Sharapova, Roger Federer and Serena and Venus Williams have become household names, stars have flocked to Paris to catch a glimpse of the game’s most talented players.

Ahead, a timeline of celebrities who have attended the French Open.

Princess Caroline of Monaco

Caroline de Monaco, Philippe Junot and Albert de Monaco at the 1978 French Open. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Princess Caroline, the daughter of actress Grace Kelly and Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, attended the tournament alongside her first spouse, Philippe Junot, and her brother, Prince Albert II, in 1978. For the occasion, Caroline wore pastel yellow slacks and a white button-up underneath a brown leather jacket. In true ’70s fashion, she accessorized with a pair of oversize sunglasses.

Vanessa Paradis and Lenny Kravitz

Vanessa Paradis and Lenny Kravitz at the 1992 French Open. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Vanessa Paradis and Lenny Kravitz appeared at the French Open in 1992. Paradis sported a linen button-up with black trousers while Kravitz opted for a crochet top, blue jeans and a beaded jacket.

Claudia Schiffer

Claudia Schiffer at the French Open in 1993. Getty Images

German supermodel Claudia Schiffer embraced model-off-duty style at the 1993 French Open, mixing classy attire with a casual staple. She wore a navy double-breasted blazer over a white ruffled blouse with a pair of ripped jeans.

Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn

Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn attend the 2006 French Open. Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn only dated briefly, but within their one-year relationship, they managed to stop by the French Open. At the 2006 tournament, Aniston donned a short-sleeve khaki blouse and Vaughn paired a light blue button-up with a straw hat.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Jay-Z and Beyoncé during the French Open in 2010. Corbis via Getty Images

Jay-Z and Beyoncé may be two of the biggest stars in the world, but that didn’t stop them from making an appearance at the French Open in 2010. The rapper kept it classic in a white button-up with a black watch, while Beyoncé wore a forest green tank top dress and a layered statement necklace.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio at the French Open in 2013 in Paris. WireImage

The Oscar-winning actor is notoriously private, but has become a regular at the French Open, despite paparazzi. During a 2013 match, DiCaprio opted for a white V-neck, brown aviators and a beige pageboy cap.

Prince

Prince attends the 2014 French Open. Rindoff/Charriau

Two years before his unexpected death at age 57, Prince attended the French Open. Even in his later years, the musical icon never strayed far from his bold style, sporting a navy two-piece ensemble with a white turtleneck and a crystallized silver cane.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman during the 2017 French Open. Corbis via Getty Images

Nicole Kidman stopped by the 2017 French Open to catch the final men’s singles match. Ahead of the tournament, she presented the Musketeers’ Cup, one of the event’s biggest prizes, while also unveiling its custom Louis Vuitton trophy case. For the occasion, Kidman wore a dress by the French label along with a black blazer and open-toe heels.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman attends the 2023 French Open. WireImage

While catching a quarter-final match between American Coco Gauff and Iga Świątek of Poland this year, Natalie Portman sported a floral Claudie Pierlot wrap dress with Christian Dior accessories, which included a straw bucket hat and Montaigne flap bag.