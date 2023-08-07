Tracee Ellis Ross, Chlöe Bailey and More Stars Embrace Sheer Trends at Fwrd’s Hall of Fame Celebration for Dwyane Wade

The stars came out for Fwrd’s party celebrating Dwyane Wade’s induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday in Los Angeles.

For the momentous occasion, stars ranging from actress Tracee Ellis Ross to singer Chlöe Bailey adopted the sheer outfits, underscoring the continued dominance of the naked dressing trend that’s taken hold over the past year.

Bailey wore a long-sleeve white Mugler gown with sheer cutouts. The dress featured a small train, and Bailey accessorized the look with statement earrings.

Chlöe Bailey Getty Images for FWRD

Ross posed alongside Queen Latifah, wearing a sheer black gown with a leather corset belt. The gown had a mesh-style detail and underneath it; Ross wore a black bodysuit.

Queen Latifah and Tracee Ellis Ross Getty Images for FWRD

Rapper Yung Miami, best known as half of rap duo City Girls, also wore a sheer black one-shoulder minidress with a ruched bodice and skirt. She paired the dress with sheer leg warmers and strappy-heeled sandals.

Yung Miami Getty Images for FWRD

Reality star Uche Moxam donned a sparkling black sequin sleeveless dress with cutouts on the bodice and sides and notably a sheer fishnet sparkling skirt. She paired the dress with a sparkling off-white bag and black bow heels.

Uche Moxam and Clinton Moxam Getty Images for FWRD

Scarlett Isabella also opted for a sheer ruched dress, but she went for a midi length with spaghetti straps. She topped off the look with pointy-toe black heels.

Scarlett Isabella and Ming Lee Simmons Getty Images for FWRD

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is an American history museum and Hall of Fame located in Springfield, Massachusetts. It is a library of basketball, dedicated to preserving and promoting the history of the sport. The institution is considered the most prestigious basketball Hall of Fame.

Former NBA player Allen Iverson will present Wade with his Hall of Fame induction. Iverson played for 14 seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers and was nicknamed “The Answer.”