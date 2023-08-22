Billy McFarland Says Fyre Festival 2 Tickets Have Already Sold Out: Price, Date and What to Know About

Billy McFarland, who pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud in 2018, has just revealed the return of Fyre Festival, titled Fyre Festival 2. On Monday, he posted a series of videos to his official Instagram account detailing the upcoming music event, including when he thought of the idea and why.

“It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here,” McFarland, who was released from federal prison in 2022, can be heard saying in the clip. “It really all started during the seven-month stint in solitary confinement. I wrote out this 50-page plan of how we would take this overall interest and demand in Fyre and how I would take my ability to bring people from around the world together to make the impossible happen.”

Fyre Festival 2 is set to happen sometime toward the end of 2024 in the Caribbean. According to the website Posh.vip/e/fyre, linked in McFarland’s Instagram bio, the first round of tickets sold out in less than 24 hours.

“FF2 is targeted for the end of 2024 in the Caribbean. The Fyre Festival Pre-Sale Fyre Pass gets you one ticket to Fyre Festival 2, as well as immediate VIP access to Fyre events, experiences and community,” reads the announcement on the website. “FF2 date subject to change. Pre-events and pop-ups to be announced, but Fyre will host a minimum of four events prior to FF2.”

How much are the tickets to Fyre Festival 2?

Pre-sale Fyre passes are available for the upcoming event. The passes, which have a starting price of $499, include one ticket to Fyre Festival 2 and a VIP pass to Fyre lead-up events and Fyre pop-ups.

In addition, purchasing the pass includes VIP access to Fyre experiences, which the website lists as “Fyre Fights, documentary and film screenings, weekend trips and more.” According to McFarland’s Instagram post, the first drop of tickets for Fyre Festival 2 has sold out, but other tiers ranging from $799 to $7,999 will soon be available to purchase.

Who is performing at Fyre Festival 2?

At this time, there have been no announcements on the lineup of musical acts, venue location or specified date for Fyre Festival 2.

What happened with Fyre Festival in 2017?

In 2017, McFarland and Ja Rule unveiled Fyre Festival, a luxury music event hosted in the Bahamas that was supposed to feature world-class cuisine, appearances from a slew of A-list celebrities and star-studded musical performances.

Billy McFarland in a production still from Netflix ’s “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened.”

However, when guests arrived at the festival, they were met with experiences that were nothing compared to what was advertised.

In 2019, Netflix covered the festival’s disastrous news, releasing the documentary “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened.”