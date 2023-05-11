Gabby Barrett Pumps Up the Volume at ACM Awards 2023 in Voluminous Cape Dress With Husband Cade Foehner on the Red Carpet

Gabby Barrett was a vision at the 2023 ACM Awards on Thursday in Frisco, Texas taking a bold approach to red-carpet dressing.

The singer arrived wearing a black velvet gown with a form-fit silhouette and a huge, billowy cape-like structure attached. The cape also doubled as dramatic sleeves, which created a pool-like train around the carpet.

Gabby Barrett at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas. Gilbert Flores for PMC

Barrett attended the event alongside her husband Cade Foehner, who coordinated in a black tuxedo. The pair welcomed their son Augustine in 2022.

Gabby Barrett at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas. Gilbert Flores for PMC

Ahead of her arrival at the ACM awards, Barrett previewed her new single “Glory Days” on Instagram, which will be dropping next month.

The singer has been wearing striking looks in recent weeks. She performed at the 2023 Stagecoach Music Festival in April, wearing a statement-red corset with a long train and a black jumpsuit underneath. The performance was Barrett’s Stagecoach debut.

Gabby Barrett at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas. Gilbert Flores for PMC

For the 2022 Country Music Awards, in November, the singer wore red again, arriving in a custom Mélique Street jumpsuit with structured, pointed shoulder details.

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11 in Frisco, Texas. Gilbert Flores for PMC

The Academy of Country Music Awards, which honor the top artists in country music, have taken place since 1966. The 58th annual ACM Awards were held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Hosted by country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the event featured live performances from artists including Ed Sheeran, Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood.