Gabrielle Union Dons Coperni Cocktail Dress to Fwrd’s Hall of Fame Party for Dwyane Wade

The couple celebrated Wade's upcoming enshrinement in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade at FWRD's Hall of Fame Party for Dwyane Wade on Aug. 6 in Los Angeles.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade at Fwrd's Hall of Fame Party for Wade on Sunday in Los Angeles. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union made a sharp arrival to the Fwrd’s Hall of Fame Party for Wade on Sunday in Los Angeles, coordinating in minimalist ensembles.

For the party, which celebrated Wade’s upcoming induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Wade wore an Intimissimi crewneck top, Bottega Veneta trousers and a Saint Laurent belt. Union went all-black in a Coperni mini bustier dress, with details that included wide side pockets. She accessorized with Tiffany and Co. jewelry.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade at FWRD's Hall of Fame Party for Dwyane Wade on Aug. 6 in Los Angeles.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Wade was styled by Jason Bolden, whose clients include Stephen Curry, Michael B. Jordan and Sabrina Carpenter.

“Thank you to my friends @fwrd for the pre-Hall of Fame dinner and party last night in LA 💫 The Vibes were ELITE!” Wade captioned an Instagram post regarding the event.

Gabrielle Union at FWRD's Hall of Fame Party for Dwyane Wade on Aug. 6 in Los Angeles.
Gabrielle Union Marc Patrick/BFA.com

This isn’t the first time the couple has delivered pairing looks. To the 2023 Met Gala in May, they wore glamorous custom Prada ensembles, with Wade in a leather vest and Union wearing a statement red coat.

Dwyane Wade at FWRD's Hall of Fame Party for Dwyane Wade on Aug. 6 in Los Angeles.
Dwyane Wade Marc Patrick/BFA.com

In addition to their style signatures, the pair launched baby care line Proudly in 2022.

“These products are meant to fill a gap for parents of color, like ourselves, by offering them intentionally developed formulas that put our children’s needs at the core,” they told WWD said in a statement. “Our hope is that for the first time ever, parents of children of color don’t need to spend money on products that aren’t effective or worry about what might irritate their children’s skin. We’ve done the work so they don’t have to.”

Fwrd’s Hall of Fame Induction Party for Dwyane Wade celebrated the famed NBA athlete, who retired in 2019. On Aug. 12, Wade will be officially inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, presented with the honor by Allen Iverson. The Fwrd party was attended by a number of stars, including Quinta Brunson, Kimora Lee Simmons and Chloe Bailey.

