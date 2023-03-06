Gabrielle Union Shines in Purple Sequined Gucci Blazer Dress, Debuts Wolf-cut Hairstyle With Dwyane Wade at Film Independent Spirit Awards 2023

Gabrielle Union made a shimmering arrival to the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday in Santa Monica, California, wearing a purple sequined Gucci blazer with a black collar.

Gabrielle Union at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 4 in Santa Monica, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The blazer doubled as a dress, with a high-low effect and a double-breasted silhouette. She accessorized her look with ’80s-inspired platform heels and a dazzling Mouawad choker.

Union’s husband, Dwyane Wade, joined her at the event, wearing a pin-striped blazer and a white turtleneck. The couple was outfitted by their longtime stylist Thomas Christos Kikis.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4 in Santa Monica, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

Union received a Best Supporting Performance nomination for her role in “The Inspection.” The film, which released in theaters in November, follows a Black gay man as he enlists in the Marines to gain approval from his estranged mother and prove himself to an overall system that seeks to cast him aside. She stars in the movie alongside Jeremy Pope.

Union debuted a new hairstyle at the event, chopping her black tresses into short layers for a shag-inspired cut. The look channeled the wolf cut that surged in popularity in January, winning over Jenna Ortega and Miley Cyrus.

Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett and Quinta Brunson were among the other A-list stars who attended the award ceremony.

In February, Union wore an equally standout ensemble to the NAACP Image Awards, where she and Wade were honored with the President’s Award. She chose the “Circus” gown from Atelier Versace’s fall 1989 collection, which featured multicolor panels of artistic images, such as horses and stars. The award honored the pair for their work in supporting children, women’s rights and their collective efforts to support LGBTQ youth.

The 2023 Independent Spirit Awards celebrated outstanding achievement in independent film and TV in 2022. Hosted by Hasan Minhaj on March 4 in Santa Monica, California, presenters included Adam Brody, Aubrey Plaza, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jodie Turner-Smith and Austin Butler.