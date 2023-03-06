×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: March 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Stéphane Rinderknech Named Chief of LVMH Perfumes and Cosmetics

Fashion

Stella Stages a Horse Show at France’s Oldest Riding School

Accessories

Tiffany Appoints Lauren Santo Domingo First Artist Director for Home

Gabrielle Union Shines in Purple Sequined Gucci Blazer Dress, Debuts Wolf-cut Hairstyle With Dwyane Wade at Film Independent Spirit Awards 2023

Union, who was nominated for Best Supporting Performance in "The Inspection," attended the event alongside her husband Dwyane Wade.

Gabrielle Union at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 4 in Santa Monica.
Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Quinta Brunson at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Aubrey Plaza and Cate Blanchett at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Mia Goth at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
View ALL 126 Photos

Gabrielle Union made a shimmering arrival to the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday in Santa Monica, California, wearing a purple sequined Gucci blazer with a black collar.

Gabrielle Union at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 4 in Santa Monica.
Gabrielle Union at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 4 in Santa Monica, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The blazer doubled as a dress, with a high-low effect and a double-breasted silhouette. She accessorized her look with ’80s-inspired platform heels and a dazzling Mouawad choker.

Union’s husband, Dwyane Wade, joined her at the event, wearing a pin-striped blazer and a white turtleneck. The couple was outfitted by their longtime stylist Thomas Christos Kikis.

Related Galleries

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4 in Santa Monica, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

Union received a Best Supporting Performance nomination for her role in “The Inspection.” The film, which released in theaters in November, follows a Black gay man as he enlists in the Marines to gain approval from his estranged mother and prove himself to an overall system that seeks to cast him aside. She stars in the movie alongside Jeremy Pope.

Gabrielle Union at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 4 in Santa Monica.
Gabrielle Union at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4 in Santa Monica, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

Union debuted a new hairstyle at the event, chopping her black tresses into short layers for a shag-inspired cut. The look channeled the wolf cut that surged in popularity in January, winning over Jenna Ortega and Miley Cyrus.

Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett and Quinta Brunson were among the other A-list stars who attended the award ceremony.

Gabrielle Union at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 4 in Santa Monica.
Gabrielle Union at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4 in Santa Monica, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

In February, Union wore an equally standout ensemble to the NAACP Image Awards, where she and Wade were honored with the President’s Award. She chose the “Circus” gown from Atelier Versace’s fall 1989 collection, which featured multicolor panels of artistic images, such as horses and stars. The award honored the pair for their work in supporting children, women’s rights and their collective efforts to support LGBTQ youth.

The 2023 Independent Spirit Awards celebrated outstanding achievement in independent film and TV in 2022. Hosted by Hasan Minhaj on March 4 in Santa Monica, California, presenters included Adam Brody, Aubrey Plaza, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jodie Turner-Smith and Austin Butler.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

Hot Summer Bags

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Gabrielle Union Shines in Gucci Blazer for Independent Spirit Awards

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad