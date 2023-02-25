Gabrielle Union Brings the Circus in Vintage Versace Geometric Dress to NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet 2023

Gabrielle Union brought all the color to the 2023 NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California, on Saturday. She went vintage with a look from Atelier Versace’s fall 1989 collection.

Gabrielle Union at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Union wore the “Circus” gown, which featured vivid, picturesque images of stars, horses and shapes. It looked as though Union was a walking masterpiece with a structured bustier top and geometric embroidery. The gown incorporated colors of Inigo, yellow, red, black, orange and green.

For hair, Union wore a long black bob, styled into a middle part. For makeup, she opted for smokey eye shadow, a matte pink lip and face-warming blush. She accessorized with pointed-toe heels, a shimmering choker necklace, and a statement midi ring.

Gabrielle Union at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena. Gilbert Flores for Variety

She attended the award ceremony alongside her husband, former NBA star Dwyane Wade, who coordinated with his wife’s bright ensemble in a black Atelier Versace suit with gold-tone Medusa details.

The Wades were styled by Thomas Christos Kikis. While at the award ceremony, they were honored with the President’s Award, for their individual work in aiding children, women’s rights and their collective efforts to support LGBTQIA youth.

Gabrielle Union at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena. Gilbert Flores for Variety

This is Union’s latest red carpet appearance. To the season 3 premiere of “Truth Be Told,” she wore a shimmering Prada maxi dress with tiers of lime green, baby pink and black colors adorned throughout.

Last year the Wades launched Proudly, a baby-care line that features the Gentle Body Wash in the scent lavender chamomile, the Hydrating Baby Lotion, a Nourishing Oil, the All Over Balm and the Gentle Touch Baby Wipes.

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.