Gabrielle Union Gives Colorblocking Shimmering Details in Prada Maxi Dress at ‘Truth Be Told’ Premiere With Monochromatic Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union arrived on the red carpet for the season 3 premiere of Apple TV+’s “Truth Be Told” on Thursday in West Hollywood, California, wearing a sparkling dress.

In honor of season 3 of the television series, Union wore a color-block beaded Prada dress that was lime green on top, pink in the middle and had a black skirt cascading to the ground. She accessorized with numerous statement rings in both gold and silver and dangling gemstone earrings.

Gabrielle Union attends the season 3 premiere of Apple TV+’s “Truth Be Told.” Getty Images

She went for an evening-ready makeup featuring a nude matte lip, eye-popping mascara and smoky eye shadow, and pinned her hair into an intricate bun on top of her head.

The actress was joined on the red carpet by her husband, retired NBA player Dwyane Wade, who wore a classic charcoal Prada suit with a black turtleneck and black shoes.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. Getty Images

In addition to being part of the season 3 ensemble cast for “Truth Be Told,” Union spent 2022 busy with many fashion projects. Last March, the actress relaunched her collaboration with Fashion to Figure, the plus-size women’s retailer which she first collaborated with in 2019. Last October, she debuted a capsule collection with African designer Banke Kuku for New York & Company that was inspired by Union’s 50th birthday and featured geometric patterns inspired by traditional Ghanaian cloths.

“Truth Be Told” is an American drama series based on the novel “Are You Sleeping” by Kathleen Barber. The third season of the show is set to premiere on Friday. The series follows an investigative journalist trying to help solve a different crime each season. In addition to Union, the series also stars Octavia Spencer, Michael Beach and Mekhi Phifer. Reese Witherspoon is an executive producer of the series through her production company Hello Sunshine.