Gabrielle Union Sparkles in Moschino Dress and Zaya Wade Models Miu Miu at GLAAD Media Awards 2023

Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade made a fashionable arrival at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday in Los Angeles. The pair attended the event, which highlights members of the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies, in designer looks.

Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. Getty Images

Wade wore a Miu Miu ensemble, which featured a jacket with sharp lapels and black shorts paired with the brand’s signature white thong sandals. The 15-year-old made her runway debut at Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week show. According to WWD, with the collection, the brand’s founder Miuccia Prada “brought a genderless approach to her trademark quirky glamour.”

Zaya Wade Getty Images for GLAAD

Union went colorful for the occasion, wearing a hooded Moschino halter-neck dress. The gown channeled an artistic mosaic with orange, magenta and green colors. Wade and Union both worked with their longtime stylist Thomas Christos Kikis.

Gabrielle Union Getty Images

At the event, Union presented Jeremy Pope with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award. The actress starred alongside Pope in “The Inspection,” a film that won Outstanding Independent Motion Picture at the NAACP Image Awards. At the 2023 NAACP Image Awards, Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade, received the President’s Award for their individual work in aiding children, women’s rights and their collective efforts to support LGBTQIA youth.

The 34th GLAAD Media Awards honored LGBTQIA+ individuals and their allies in the entertainment industry. This year’s ceremony, hosted by Margaret Cho at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, honored Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny and Jeremy Pope. The event will also include a New York City celebration in May, with dual sponsorships by Hyundai, Ketel One, Hulu and Delta.