Gal Gadot Wears Chocolate J.W. Anderson Minidress at ‘Barbie’ Los Angeles Premiere

Gal Gadot arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of “Barbie” on Sunday, wearing a sleeveless chocolate-brown minidress with vertical white stripes and a bunched fabric skirt from J.W. Anderson.

Gadot coordinated the dress with clear plastic heels. For accessories, she wore Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including lock earrings and a lock ring in yellow gold. Her white handbag was from Aupen, an emerging accessory brand specializing in vegan leather.

Gal Gadot Christopher Polk for WWD

Gadot’s look was from J.W. Anderson’s spring 2024 women’s resort collection, which WWD said included “meticulously whorled tank dresses with bubble hems; knitted tunics with a V neckline so deep it almost reached the hem, and pin-striped dresses and gown with fabric crumpling asymmetrically past the waist.”

Gal Gadot Christopher Polk for WWD

To create her look for the premiere, Gadot worked with celebrity stylist Karla Welch, who also works with America Ferrera, Vanessa Kirby and Karlie Kloss.

In April 2022, Gadot signed on as Tiffany & Co.’s face for its high jewelry collection. The actress appeared in ad campaigns for the jewelry brand’s Botanica high jewelry collection.

“I am incredibly honored to be a part of the new Blue Book high jewelry campaign and feel very fortunate to be able to represent the brand’s most esteemed jewelry collection during this exciting and transformative time,” Gadot said in a statement after she was named a brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

Gadot’s career-changing role in Hollywood came when she was cast as the title character in D.C.’s “Wonder Woman” franchise. Currently, the actress is promoting her new Netflix film “Heart of Stone,” which premieres on Aug. 11. Gadot is also in post-production for “Snow White,” in which she plays the evil queen.

“Barbie” sees Mattel’s famous doll on a journey from Barbieland to the real world. The film, which debuts in theaters on July 21, features an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa. The movie’s soundtrack is just as star-studded, featuring tracks from Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Ice Spice, Lizzo and Haim.

Greta Gerwig cowrote “Barbie” with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach. The couple previously collaborated on the screenplay for their 2012 dramedy “Frances Ha.”

PHOTOS: See all the looks from the “Barbie” premiere in Los Angeles.