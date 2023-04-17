×
 
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: April 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Coachella Fashion: Crochet, Crop Tops and More

Fashion

How Hip-hop Changed the Fashion Industry 

Eye

Revolve Festival Returns as More Intimate Affair

Gal Gadot Adds Dramatic Touch to All-Black Dressing With Floor-length Train at Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2023

The model attended the ceremony alongside her husband Jaron Varsano.

Gal Gadot at the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on April 15 in Los Angeles.
Maria Sharapova at the ninth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Gal Gadot at the ninth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Brie Larson at the ninth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lily Collins at the ninth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
View ALL 13 Photos

Gal Gadot chose an all-black look for the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2023 on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The actress looked to Saint Laurent, wearing an outfit from the brand’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection. She wore a satin blouse, which featured a satin scarf that transitioned into a dramatic floor-length train, and fitted high-waisted pants.

Gal Gadot at the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on April 15 in Los Angeles.
Gal Gadot at the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. Getty Images for Breakthrough Pr

Saint Laurent‘s fall 2023 collection “was hyper-focused on broad-shouldered jackets and pencil skirts,” as WWD reported.

Related Galleries

Gadot paired the look with pointed-toe slingback heels, also from the brand. To create her look, Gadot worked with celebrity stylist Karla Welch, who has also outfitted Kristen Wiig, Tracee Ellis Ross and Hailey Bieber.

Gal Gadot at the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on April 15 in Los Angeles.
Gal Gadot at the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. Getty Images for Breakthrough Pr

Gadot was accompanied by her husband Jaron Varsano at the ceremony. Brie Larson, Christina Aguilera, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were among the other A-list stars who attended the event, which was hosted by James Corden and included performances by John Legend and Will.i.am.

Gal Gadot at the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on April 15 in Los Angeles.
Gal Gadot Getty Images for Breakthrough Pr

As a Tiffany & Co. spokesperson, Gadot appeared in the brand’s “This Is Tiffany” campaign in April alongside Zoë Kravitz and Jimin. To Dior’s fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week show in March, she opted for all black again, wearing a lace dress with a tiered skirt. In gearing up for her role as the Evil Queen in Disney‘s upcoming live-action version of “Snow White,” Gadot attended the D23 Expo in September, wearing a black Roland Mouret bodysuit with sheer cutouts from the brand’s resort 2023 collection.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad