Gal Gadot Adds Dramatic Touch to All-Black Dressing With Floor-length Train at Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2023

Gal Gadot chose an all-black look for the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2023 on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The actress looked to Saint Laurent, wearing an outfit from the brand’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection. She wore a satin blouse, which featured a satin scarf that transitioned into a dramatic floor-length train, and fitted high-waisted pants.

Saint Laurent‘s fall 2023 collection “was hyper-focused on broad-shouldered jackets and pencil skirts,” as WWD reported.

Gadot paired the look with pointed-toe slingback heels, also from the brand. To create her look, Gadot worked with celebrity stylist Karla Welch, who has also outfitted Kristen Wiig, Tracee Ellis Ross and Hailey Bieber.

Gadot was accompanied by her husband Jaron Varsano at the ceremony. Brie Larson, Christina Aguilera, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were among the other A-list stars who attended the event, which was hosted by James Corden and included performances by John Legend and Will.i.am.

As a Tiffany & Co. spokesperson, Gadot appeared in the brand’s “This Is Tiffany” campaign in April alongside Zoë Kravitz and Jimin. To Dior’s fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week show in March, she opted for all black again, wearing a lace dress with a tiered skirt. In gearing up for her role as the Evil Queen in Disney‘s upcoming live-action version of “Snow White,” Gadot attended the D23 Expo in September, wearing a black Roland Mouret bodysuit with sheer cutouts from the brand’s resort 2023 collection.