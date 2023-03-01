×
Gal Gadot Brings Romantic Style in Black Lace Dress to Dior’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

The "Wonder Woman" actress joined other stars, including Elle Macpherson, Jisoo and Charlize Theron to view the brand's fall 2023 collection.

Gal Gadot at Dior’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on Feb. 28 in Paris.
Deva Cassel
Gal Gadot
Maisie Williams
Elsa Zylberstein
Gal Gadot wore a sheer, black lace dress to attend Dior‘s runway show on Tuesday in Paris.

Gal Gadot at Dior’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on Feb. 28 in Paris.
Gal Gadot at Dior’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on Feb. 28 in Paris. Swan Gallet for WWD

The “Wonder Woman” actress sat front row to view the French fashion brand’s latest fall ready-to-wear offerings, which were inspired by the ’50s. The top half of Gadot’s dress, which was see-through, showcased her strappy black bra. The bottom of her gown was donned in ruffled black tiers, creating a boho-inspired voluminous skirt. She opted for minimal accessories, wearing a silver ring and post earrings with shimmering details. To coordinate with her all-black look, Gadot wore a pair of sleek black riding boots.

Gal Gadot at Dior’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on Feb. 28 in Paris.
Gal Gadot at Dior’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on Feb. 28 in Paris. Swan Gallet for WWD

The actress joined other stars at the brand’s fashion show, including Elle Macpherson, Thuso Mbedu, Antonia Gentry, Jisoo and Charlize Theron. Gadot, who is notably known for starring as Wonder Woman in the 2017 film of the same name and “Wonder Woman 1984” in 2020, launched her own TV and production company with her husband, titled Pilot Wave Motion Pictures. Gadot’s also gearing up for her return to the acting scene, with “Heart of Stone,” her new Netflix project coming to the platform this year. In the fast-paced action thriller, she plays an intelligence operative. In addition, she’s set to star as the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming live-imagining of “Snow White,” which will be released sometime this year.

Gal Gadot at Dior’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on Feb. 28 in Paris.
Gal Gadot at Dior’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on Feb. 28 in Paris. Swan Gallet for WWD

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris. Held from Feb. 27 to March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and mark the first Vivienne Westwood fashion show since the designer’s passing in December last year. 

