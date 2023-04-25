Gal Gadot Dons Leather Magda Burtrym Pantsuit for ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’

Gal Gadot stopped by CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Monday night, appearing alongside comedian Ray Romano.

Gadot wore a leather pantsuit by Magda Burtrym. Underneath a cropped blazer, the Israeli actress wore a scarlet halter top featuring Burtrym’s specialty: rosettes. Gadot paired the look with black patent leather point-toe pumps and diamond earrings. She was styled by Karla Welch, who dresses a plethora of other A-listers including Olivia Wilde, Tracee Ellis Ross and Hailey Bieber.

Gal Gadot on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Monday. CBS

Hairdresser Jenny Cho styled Gadot’s long bob in a side part. Makeup artist Jo Baker gave the actress a light dusting of taupe eye shadow and pink blush.

Gadot spoke with Corden about her upcoming film, “Heart of Stone.” Four years in the making, it marks Gadot’s first time coproducing with her husband, Jaron Varsano, under their banner Pilot Wave. The action flick sees Gadot play a CIA agent. Varsano and Gadot have been married since 2008, and they have three children together. The couple formed their production company in 2019.

“Heart of Stone,” which premieres on Netflix on Aug. 11, also stars Jamie Dornan and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. The film marks Bhatt’s Hollywood debut. Tom Harper directed “Heart of Stone.” Harper is known for his work on Netflix’s hit drama series “Peaky Blinders,” as well as the 2015 BBC miniseries “War & Peace.”

Gadot and Varsano’s Pilot Wave has some other projects in the works. Gadot is set to produce and star in the historical drama “Irena Sendler” as well as a series based on the life of actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr.