Gayle King Pops in Hot Pink Midi Dress for ‘Good Morning America’ Appearance

Gayle King paid a visit to “Good Morning America” on Wednesday to attend host Robin Roberts’ bachelorette party.

King opted for a plunging button-up midi dress in a striking shade of fuchsia. She paired her fun frock with matching hot pink pumps, which featured pops of coral and gold across the toe.

Gayle King arrives at “Good Morning America” on Aug. 16 in New York. GC Images

The CBS journalist didn’t have to travel far from Viacom’s offices in Times Square, jaunting across the street to the “Good Morning America” studio.

King joined a panel of guests including fellow reporter Diane Sawyer to celebrate Roberts’ upcoming nuptials. The “GMA” host will wed her partner, massage therapist Amber Laign, in September. Roberts and Laign have been together since 2005.

“Can we say that Gayle King has made her way here?” Roberts said during the broadcast. “I mean, come on, she’s a little busy in the mornings, too. For her to make the time to be here means a lot.”

“I’m so glad to be here,” King replied. She and Roberts go way back, having met in 1994.

Following the show, King posted photos from the on-air celebration. “Sure we’re competitors in the morning TV game,” she wrote of Roberts on Instagram. “But what’s more important is our friendship of 30-plus years…Congratulations to the happy couple.”

“GMA” cohost Michael Strahan hosted Roberts’ bachelorette party alongside actress Niecy Nash-Betts, who tied the knot with her partner Jessica just three years ago.

The R&B group En Vogue also stopped by to serenade the future newlyweds with a medley of their greatest hits including “Free Your Mind” and “Hold On.”