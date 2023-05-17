×
Gemma Chan Sparkles With Sequins in Louis Vuitton Dress for ‘Monster’ Premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Later this year, Chan will star in "The Creator," a sci-fi film.

Gemma Chan in white louis vuitton dress, attends a screening of "Monster" at Cannes Film Festival on May 17 in Cannes, France.
Sara Sampaio at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Gemma Chan at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Nadia Lee Cohen at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Araya Hargate at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Gemma Chan attended a screening of Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Monster” on Wednesday at Cannes Film Festival.

The British actress opted for a white gown adorned with sparkling paillettes. The high-neck number included a floor-length cape and darts along the bodice. Chan accessorized with two pairs of drop earrings, a ring and a bracelet, all covered in diamonds.

Gemma Chan in white louis vuitton dress, attends a screening of "Monster" at Cannes Film Festival on May 17 in Cannes, France.
Gemma Chan attends a screening of "Monster" at Cannes Film Festival on May 17 in Cannes, France.

Wearing her brunette tresses in a sleek updo with bangs, Chan’s hairstyle channeled Audrey Hepburn. For makeup, Chan sported matching eye shadow, blush and lipstick, all in striking shades of pink.

Chan’s makeup look was done using L’Oréal cosmetics. The affordable beauty brand is an official sponsor of the esteemed festival. Chan has also fronted campaigns for L’Oréal.

The English actress stars in two major sci-fi projects this year. The first is Apple TV+’s new anthology series “Extrapolations,” which debuted in March. Chan has also been cast in “The Creator” from “Rogue One” director Gareth Edwards, out this September.

Gemma Chan in white louis vuitton dress, attends a screening of "Monster" at Cannes Film Festival on May 17 in Cannes, France.
Gemma Chan attends a screening of "Monster" at Cannes Film Festival on May 17 in Cannes, France.

“Monster” (2023) is a Japanese drama competing for the Palme d’Or. The film follows Sakura Ando as Saori, a single mother, begins to notice strange changes in her young son’s behavior. “Monster” is directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, whose film “Shoplifters” won the Palme d’Or in 2018.

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, the International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year.

From Thursday to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is the Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

