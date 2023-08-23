Gemma Chan Puts on Preppy Display in Plaid Louis Vuitton Dress for Diablo IV Announcement at Gamescom

Gemma Chan attended Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, on Tuesday to reveal that she’ll be joining the cast of Diablo IV.

The online video game enters its second season in October, which also marks the debut of Chan’s character, Erys the Vampire Hunter.

“It’s been an incredible experience to enter into the world of dark fantasy and gaming as a voiceover artist for Diablo IV,” Chan said in a statement. “I’ve always appreciated the power of storytelling and creating experiences that take it to new dimensions. I’m thrilled to be joining forces with Blizzard Entertainment for Diablo IV’s Season of Blood to bring the delightfully wicked Erys to life.”

For the announcement, Chan donned a gray checkered dress by Louis Vuitton. The cotton-wool frock featured an A-line cut, leather accents and snap buttons. The actress accessorized with combat boots by the French fashion house.

Gemma Chan Lina Lacoste

Chan has worn designs by the luxury label on several occasions, including at the Cannes Film Festival, the Met Gala and the premiere of her most recent project, the Apple TV+ anthology series “Extrapolations.”

Chan has been a front-row fixture at multiple Louis Vuitton shows since attending her first presentation in late 2021. She’s also spoken highly of the brand’s artistic director of womenswear, Nicolas Ghesquière.

Gemma Chan Lina Lacoste

“I love that he’s really bold in his designs,” the actress told Harper’s Bazaar UK in 2022. “To me they are always unexpected. Sometimes you think ‘Oh gosh, the proportions or the shapes might be tricky to wear’ but they always make you feel strong and powerful.”

Chan currently has two films in the works. She’ll appear in the upcoming science fiction flick “The Creator,” out in September, as well as in a period drama titled “The Actor.” In the former, Chan will share the screen with Denzel Washington’s son, John David, and Oscar-winning actress Allison Janney.