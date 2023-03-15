Gemma Chan Gets Sporty in Archival Louis Vuitton Dress at ‘Extrapolations’ Los Angeles Premiere

Gemma Chan arrived in Los Angeles for the premiere of “Extrapolations” on Wednesday, taking a multicolored approach to red-carpet dressing.

To celebrate the premiere of her new television series, the actress wore a sporty sleeveless dress with a high neckline and zipper on the bodice, with printed details including a blue and purple pattern on the bodice with side cutouts. The pattern continued down the skirt, with a checkerboard accent at the bottom.

Gemma Chan at the premiere of “Extrapolations.” Mark Von Holden for Variety

The actress’ look was an archival Louis Vuitton look from the brand’s resort 2017 collection.

To create her look for the premiere, Chan worked with stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray. Corbin-Murray also works with Lily James, Florence Pugh and Karen Gillan.

Gemma Chan Mark Von Holden for Variety

Chan regularly wears Louis Vuitton. During Paris Fashion Week she attended the brand’s fall 2023 runway show, wearing a head-to-toe black Louis Vuitton ensemble, including a black leather dress, knee-high boots and a chain-strap handbag. In September at the premiere of her film “Don’t Worry Darling,” the actress selected a light blue, laser-cut feather-embroidered Louis Vuitton gown accented with a black belt.

In addition to “Extrapolations,” Chan is in post-production for “The Actor.” The film tells the story of a New York actor who is beaten and left for dead in 1950s Ohio and wakes up with amnesia, stranded in a small town.

“Extrapolations” is a new anthology drama series created by Scott Z. Burns for Apple TV+. The series explores the effects of climate change through different points of view through interconnected stories. The series stars Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harrington, Eiza Gonzalez, Chan, Yara Shahidi and Edward Norton. The show premieres on the streaming service on Friday.