Georgina Rodriguez Stars in Guess’ Fall 2023 Campaign

Georgina Rodriguez is the face of the new Guess fall 2023 campaign.

The campaign was directed by Guess’s creative director Paul Marciano and shot by Italian photographer Nima Benati. “We wanted to capture a day in the life of Georgina, going behind the veil to catch a glimpse into this superstar’s life of glamour,” said Marciano in a statement.

Georgina Rodriguez for the Guess fall 2023 campaign. Courtesy photo

“We’re delighted to welcome Georgina on our new campaign with Guess and Marciano. Georgina is a strong, confident, and determined woman. This campaign and location fully reflect not only her natural beauty but also her sensuality, dynamism, and inner strength, perfectly interpreting the brands’ vision and style,” Marciano added.

Georgina Rodriguez for the Guess fall 2023 campaign. Courtesy photo

The campaign was shot in the historic 19th century Santo Mauro Hotel in Madrid. One image features the influencer in a floral printed minidress and black heels accessorized with a green handbag and statement jewelry as she poses on a table.

Georgina Rodriguez for the Guess fall 2023 campaign. Courtesy photo

Another picture features her in a white minidress with a red handbag and faux fur across the bed she’s posing on. A third image features Rodriguez channeling vintage Hollywood and modern sensuality in a black-and-white photo where she wears opera gloves, a black minidress and lace trim stockings.

Guess’ fall 2023 offerings include suits, knitwear, hourglass dresses and coordinate sets in velvet and glossy textures.

“I am truly honored to have been invited to work on this new campaign for Guess and Marciano,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “I love the brand and the values it represents. I love wearing the collections because they make me feel empowered yet sexy. They have a distinct feminine character while expressing a timeless essence.”

The new campaign will be featured in Guess stores, on guess.com and across the brand’s social media platforms.