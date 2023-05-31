×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: May 31, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Wall Street Cautious on Capri After Seeing Its Outlook

Fashion

The Making of Beyoncé’s Alexander McQueen Tour Look

Fashion

Tribeca Festival and Chanel Announce 2023 Artists Awards Program

Georgina Rodriguez Generates $1.2 Million in Media Impact Value for L’Oréal Partnership at Cannes Film Festival 2023

The partner of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is also a top influencer.

Georgina Rodriguez at Cannes Film Festival 2023.
Georgina Rodriguez at Cannes Film Festival 2023. AFP via Getty Images

Georgina Rodriguez’s partnership with L’Oréal cosmetics during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival generated an estimated $1.2 million in media impact value, according to Launchmetrics.

In Rodriguez’s May 26 Instagram post, the model and influencer shared her look for the premiere of “Last Summer,” which garnered more than 3 million likes. Rodriguez credited her “perfect makeup look” to the affordable cosmetics brand.

Argentinian influencer and model Georgina Rodríguez at Cannes Film Festival 2023. Red Carpet Last Summer (L'Ete Dernier). Cannes (France), May 25th, 2023 (Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
Georgina Rodriguez at Cannes Film Festival 2023. Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Rodriguez is one of L’Oréal’s newest ambassadors. She became the face of their Telescopic Lift mascara in March.

Related Galleries

L’Oréal, the official makeup partner of this year’s Cannes Film Festival, tapped several celebrities and influencers, including Rodriguez, to rep the brand on the Croisette. Longtime spokesmodels like Eva Longoria, Elle Fanning and Viola Davis sported makeup looks courtesy of L’Oréal cosmetics. In Cannes, the brand also hosted the Lights on Women Awards, which honors promising directors in short film.

Rodriguez, the partner of Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, has built a following of more than 49 million on Instagram. Ronaldo is the app’s biggest creator, with more than 585 million followers.

Launchmetrics, a data and technology company, develops intelligence with the goal of helping fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands grow their businesses. One of Launchmetrics’ key algorithms is media impact value, which measures the impact of media placements and mentions. It allows brands to estimate the return on investment generated by influencer and celebrity partnerships.

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad