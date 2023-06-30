Gigi Hadid Gets Shady in Black Chloé One-shoulder Top and Dmy by Dmy Sunglasses at the 2023 ANDAM Fashion Awards

Gigi Hadid attended the ANDAM Fashion Awards in Paris on Thursday wearing a statement black look from Chloé.

Looking to the brand’s spring 2024 collection, the star arrived wearing a one-shoulder draped top with a chain in a light wool crepe jersey and black wide trousers in gauzy recycled cashmere wool.

Gigi Hadid Getty Images

Hadid completed her outfit with the brand’s Penelope top-handle bag in smooth calfskin and a pair of pointed-toe shoes. For accessories, she wore Dmy by Dmy black sunglasses and hoop earrings by Simon G.

The model is currently in Paris for Paris Fashion Week, working with stylist Mimi Cuttrell on her looks. Cuttrell also styled Hadid for the 2023 Met Gala in May, where she wore a sheer Givenchy couture look which consisted of a strapless corset and a maxi skirt.

Gigi Hadid Getty Images

She also attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival that same month, where she stunned in a strapless Zac Posen dress with a structured peplum skirt and a mermaid-style fit. It was her first time at the world-renowned festival.

Hadid’s latest modeling gig was walking in the “Le Chouchou” Jacquemus’ fashion show in June, where she modeled a dainty white-lace lingerie set with floral embroidery.

Gigi Hadid Getty Images

Hadid is a famed model and has appeared on and off the runway in campaigns for Givenchy, Fendi Victoria’s Secret and Tom Ford. In 2022, she ventured into business, as the founder and creative director of cashmere brand Guest in Residence.

“We are Guest(s) in Residence of the clothes we own — they have had a life before us, and hopefully, if we take care of them, a life after us. We are guests in residence of our physical bodies, of the homes we live in, and of this planet. A ‘Guest in Residence,’ to me, is also someone who is at home in themselves,” she said to WWD in September.