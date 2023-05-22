×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: May 22, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Cruise 2024

Men's

The Upward Trajectory of KidSuper’s Colm Dillane

Fashion

Valentino to Stage Next Couture Show at Château de Chantilly

Gigi Hadid Dons Strapless Zac Posen Dress for ‘Firebrand’ Premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Hadid made her first appearance at the legendary festival.

Gigi Hadid attends the premiere of "Firebrand" at Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 21.
Gigi Hadid attends the premiere of "Firebrand" at Cannes Film Festival. AFP via Getty Images

Gigi Hadid made her Cannes Film Festival debut at the premiere of “Firebrand” on Sunday in Cannes, France.

The supermodel wore a beige strapless Zac Posen gown. Its structured silhouette featured peplum detailing at the hips, while the skirt flared into a subtle mermaid cut.

Hadid was dripping in Messika jewels. Her set of diamond bijoux included a collar necklace, layers of rings and two pairs of drop earrings.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Gigi Hadid attends the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
Gigi Hadid attends the premiere of “Firebrand” at Cannes Film Festival on May 21. Getty Images

Hadid was assisted by celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell, who’s also known to dress stars like Madelyn Cline, Maude Apatow and Ariana Grande.

Related Galleries

Makeup artist Patrick Ta matched Hadid’s makeup to her gown, giving the model taupe eye shadow, a nude lip and pink blush. Hairdresser Dimitris Giannetos styled Hadid’s blond tresses in voluminous waves.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Gigi Hadid, outfit detail, attends the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
Gigi Hadid attends the premiere of “Firebrand” at Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 21. Getty Images

Directed by Karim Aïnouz, “Firebrand” follows Tudor monarch King Henry VIII’s final marriage to Catherine Parr. Adopted from Elizabeth Fremantle’s 2013 novel “Queen’s Gambit,” the film stars Jude Law and Alicia Vikander.

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, the International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year.

Through May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is the Warmest Color” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gigi Hadid Shines in Strapless Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad