Gigi Hadid Dons Strapless Zac Posen Dress for ‘Firebrand’ Premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Gigi Hadid made her Cannes Film Festival debut at the premiere of “Firebrand” on Sunday in Cannes, France.

The supermodel wore a beige strapless Zac Posen gown. Its structured silhouette featured peplum detailing at the hips, while the skirt flared into a subtle mermaid cut.

Hadid was dripping in Messika jewels. Her set of diamond bijoux included a collar necklace, layers of rings and two pairs of drop earrings.

Hadid was assisted by celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell, who’s also known to dress stars like Madelyn Cline, Maude Apatow and Ariana Grande.

Makeup artist Patrick Ta matched Hadid’s makeup to her gown, giving the model taupe eye shadow, a nude lip and pink blush. Hairdresser Dimitris Giannetos styled Hadid’s blond tresses in voluminous waves.

Gigi Hadid attends the premiere of “Firebrand” at Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 21. Getty Images

Directed by Karim Aïnouz, “Firebrand” follows Tudor monarch King Henry VIII’s final marriage to Catherine Parr. Adopted from Elizabeth Fremantle’s 2013 novel “Queen’s Gambit,” the film stars Jude Law and Alicia Vikander.

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, the International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year.

Through May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is the Warmest Color” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.