Gigi Hadid Takes Jacquemus Runway in Sheer Lingerie Set for Spring 2024 Show at the Palace of Versailles

Gigi Hadid walked the runway for the Jacquemus spring 2024 runway show at the Palace of Versailles in Versailles, France, on Monday, modeling a white lingerie look.

Hadid wore a sleeveless sheer dress with small floral embroidery and several tie knots down the center. The dress was layered over a bikini-style top and bottom. The brand matched the dress with coordinating lacy socks and square-toe shoes.

Gigi Hadid walks the runway during “Le Chouchou” Jacquemus ’ fashion show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26 in Versailles, France. Getty Images

On June 14, WWD reported that Jacquemus would stage its upcoming fashion show at Versailles. The brand’s chief executive officer Bastien Daguzan told WWD the runway show is part of a brand elevation strategy that includes plans for an international retail rollout.

“Being able to do a show in Versailles has always been a childhood dream,” Jacquemus designer Simone Porte Jacquemus said in a statement shared exclusively with WWD. “I was so inspired by this historical place during the design process that it led me to explore many new creative possibilities, different from my past shows, but still very Jacquemus.”

Gigi Hadid walks the runway during “Le Chouchou” Jacquemus’ fashion show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26 in Versailles, France. Getty Images

On the retail front, earlier this month the brand unveiled its Portofino pop-up as part of the third pop-up in Jacquemus’ series of summer-long pop-up shops. The Portofino pop-up will be open until Oct. 16 and will carry the third drop of the brand’s Été capsule collection dedicated to summer.

Jacquemus released the capsule collection in partnership with Saks back in April, at which point the limited-edition line was exclusive to the department store chain and its website.

The fashion show, titled “Le Chouchou,” was attended by a slew of stars, including Claire Foy, Eva Longoria, Victoria and David Beckham, Karol G and Emily Ratajkowski.