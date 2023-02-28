×
Gigi Hadid Brings Back the ’80s in Sculptural Alexandre Vauthier Jacket on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

The model is currently promoting Season 2 of Netflix's "Next in Fashion."

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1803 -- Pictured: (l-r) Model Gigi Hadid during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 27, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Model Gigi Hadid during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday. Todd Owyoung/NBC

Gigi Hadid appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday wearing a sculptural take on all-black.

For her television segment, the model wore a structured black belted leather jacket with cuffed sleeves, wide lapels, statement shoulders and a hood paired with black pants from Alexandre Vauthier. She accessorized the outfit with rings and dangling diamond earrings, completing the look with black pointy-toe heeled boots.

Hadid’s Alexandre Vauthier look was from the brand’s spring 2023 couture collection. WWD characterized the collection as an unabashed love for glamour and influenced by the ‘80s.

Model Gigi Hadid during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon. Todd Owyoung/NBC
Model Gigi Hadid during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon. Todd Owyoung/NBC

To create her look for her appearance Hadid worked with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Sulcer, who has also worked with Shalom Harlow, Kim Kardashian and Elsa Hosk.

For makeup, Hadid went for a classic look with a nude matte lip, and she had her hair parted to one side and tucked under her hood.

Hadid is in the middle of promoting Season 2 of Netflix’s “Next in Fashion.” The fashion reality competition series sees contestants battling for the top spot and a monetary prize. Hadid is cohosting Season 2 alongside “Queer Eye” star and fashion media personality Tan France.

During her segment on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Hadid and Fallon discussed some of the things she does that scare him, including photos she takes posing on scaffolding. She also discussed her fandom of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” and how she made friends with the show’s cast. They also debuted a preliminary clip from the upcoming season of “Next in Fashion.”

On Monday, Hadid also attended a Tastemaker Event for “Next in Fashion,” where she wore a draped dress in engineered eye print poly faille from Alexander McQueen.

Season 2 of “Next in Fashion” premieres on Netflix on Friday. This season will feature 12 competitors.

