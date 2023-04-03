Gigi Hadid Goes for Gold in Kama Sutra-inspired Dress at NMACC Gala in Mumbai

Gigi Hadid made a dazzling arrival at the NMACC Gala in Mumbai on Saturday, embracing Indian glamour in a gold hand-embroidered dress.

Gigi Hadid at the NMACC Gala. Varinder Chawla / MEGA

Joining other stars in celebrating the gala, Hadid wore a South Indian temple jewelry cropped-sleeve jacket blouse, a slim skirt and a chikankari sari drape. The custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble featured bold tassels, crystals, sequins and gold zardozi borders. According to the brand’s Instagram, the outfit was inspired by the Kama Sutra.

The sari was made in the Lucknow region of India and took a year to make. For the occasion, Hadid collaborated with stylist Elizabeth Sulcer.

Gigi Hadid at the NMACC Gala. Varinder Chawla / MEGA

This is Hadid’s latest standout look. For the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March, she wore a red vector pleats gown designed by Zac Posen, which featured a slightly off-the-shoulder design. That same month, the model also opened the Versace fall 2023 ready-to-wear show in an officewear-inspired outfit.

Hadid is the founder and creative director of Guest in Residence, a cashmere brand that offers polos, cardigans and sweaters. She is hosting the latest season of Netflix’s “Next in Fashion” alongside Tan France and was previously a host on “Project Runway.” While promoting “Next in Fashion,” Hadid attended “Good Morning America” in February wearing a two-piece gray wool set by Valentino adorned with bows.

Gigi Hadid Varinder Chawla / MEGA

The NMACC launch incorporated three expertly curated shows and exhibits in the space of performance, costume and visual arts from Friday to Sunday. Unveiled in Mumbai, the venue opening celebrated India’s rich cultural heritage, aiming to make art from across the globe accessible to all. Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Tom Holland and Law Roach were among the stars who attended.