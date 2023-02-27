×
Gigi Hadid Embraces Luxury Knitwear in Valentino for ‘Good Morning America’

The model is promoting the second season of "Next in Fashion," which premieres Friday on Netflix.

Gigi Hadid at Good Morning America
Gigi Hadid arrives at "Good Morning America" on Monday in New York City. Getty Images

Gigi Hadid braved the New York City winter in a gray knitwear ensemble as she visited the set of “Good Morning America” on Monday.

The top model wore a two-piece gray wool ensemble by Maison Valentino to promote the new season of her show “Next in Fashion,” that airs Friday on Netflix. The outfit featured a knitted crop top with short sleeves and a knee-long suit skirt embellished with sequined flowers and three bows over a waist-high side slit. She accessorized the look with a pair of long gloves up to her elbows.

Gigi Hadid arrives at the set of “Good Morning America.”

The model-turned-TV host topped off the look with a pair of red satin pointed-toe pumps with stiletto heels that added a pop of color to the wintry look.

The former Maybelline ambassador took to Instagram to share a video of her in the makeup chair at 6 a.m. while getting ready for the show. As usual, the beauty look was done by makeup artist Patrick Ta, who went for a pink blush, an earthy tone eye shadow, a light touch of black mascara and brown matte lipstick.

Hadid styled her hair back with a wet finish and wore her long waves down, centering attention on her makeup and a shiny pair of teardrop-shaped diamond earrings.

Gigi Hadid

Besides hosting “Next in Fashion” season 2 alongside Tan France, she debuted the cashmere brand Guest in Residence last September. Ahead of the launch, Hadid spoke to WWD about her debut collection, which features 21 core styles in myriad color combinations — 114 pieces to be exact. The prices range from $95 to $795, with a majority of the collection sitting between $195 and $395.

“Next in Fashion” was launched on Netflix in 2020, hosted by Tan France and model Alexa Chung. For the second season of the competition, France returns as a host along with Hadid, who previously served as a guest judge on “Project Runway.”

