Gisele Bündchen Dives Into Arezzo’s ‘Magical Universe’ in Underwater Summer Campaign

Gisele Bündchen has struck a pose for Arezzo’s summer 2024 “Dream On” campaign, taking her talents inside an aquarium.

The setting for the campaign is inside a human-sized aquarium where Bündchen models various outfits, sandals and handbags for the Brazilian-based brand.

In one shot, Bündchen wears a black drapey asymmetric sleeve crop top with a black miniskirt and white Arezzo sandals with a floral appliqué on the thong.

Gisele Bündchen Courtesy of Arezzo/MEGA

In another image, she adopts the cutout trend in a black long-sleeved crop top and black miniskirt, accessorizing with a white Arezzo top-handle bag.

Gisele Bundchen Courtesy of Arezzo/MEGA

For a third shot, she adopted the sheer trend in a black sleeveless midi dress. The dress paired with yellow Arezzo floral appliqué strappy mules.

Gisele Bundchen Courtesy of Arezzo/MEGA

For a fourth image, Bündchen donned a lime green dress and a white Arezzo flower-shaped crossbody bag with a chain-link strap.

Gisele Bündchen Courtesy of Arezzo/MEGA

In keeping with the aquarium theme, coral reefs and aquarium rocks made up the background of the images. Fashion photographer Lufree shot the campaign.

“The collection translates the color of Dream On’s magical universe into heels, sandals and mules in a contemporary design, with three-dimensional flowers, vinyl transparencies and vibrant colors, either in heels with organic lines, or as new unusual shapes,” Arezzo said in a statement.

To celebrate the launch of the new campaign, Arezzo held a dinner with Bündchen in São Paulo, where the supermodel wore a minimalist black Saint Laurent dress with a sweetheart neckline. She completed the ensemble with black Arezzo pumps and a black and clear Arezzo evening bag.

Gisele Bündchen at the event celebrating her new Arezzo campaign. Courtesy of Arezzo/MEGA

Bündchen was previously the face of Arezzo’s winter 2023 collection. She has been racking up campaign credits over the past year. Earlier this month she was revealed as the campaign face for Colcci and in May she debuted a new campaign with Jimmy Choo.