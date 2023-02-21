×
Gisele Bündchen Brings Y2K Style in Supermodel-approved Low-rise Jeans and Crop T-shirt to Brazil’s Carnival

The supermodel re-created a look she wore almost 20 years ago to celebrate her home country's Carnival festivities in 2004.

Gisele Bündchen celebrating Carnival in Rio de Janeiro on Feb 19.
Gisele Bündchen celebrating Carnival in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Brazil News/MEGA

Gisele Bündchen is partying on.

The mom and supermodel brought all the nostalgic style to Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, celebrating Brazil’s annual Carnival festivities. For the string of celebrations, which runs through Feb. 25, Bündchen embraced a supermodel-approved Y2K look.

Gisele Bündchen celebrating Carnival in Rio de Janeiro on Feb 19.
Gisele Bündchen celebrating Carnival in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil News/MEGA

Her outfit consisted of a graphic crop top and a pair of white hip-hugging cropped jeans. The top read “Brahma,” a Brazilian beer brand that hired Bündchen to promote their brand during the holiday. She paired her casual look with gold strappy sandals, layered gold bracelets and a pair of thin gold hoops. Her signature blond-highlighted tresses were left wavy in a middle part.

Bündchen took to her social media page to showcase the event. “It was very special to return to Carnival and honor this beautiful party of our culture,” part of her Instagram caption read.

Gisele Bündchen celebrating Carnival in Rio de Janeiro on Feb 19.
Gisele Bündchen Brazil News/MEGA

The Brazilian beer brand posted a comparison of Bündchen’s outfits for this year’s Carnival festivities and her look for another time years ago when she visited her home country for the annual celebrations. Bündchen re-created her outfit from 2004. In the past photo, she can be seen wearing a red and white “Brahma” top with a pair of white jeans.

Earlier this month, the mom posted a selfie of her with her pets on Valentine’s Day, following the news of her finalized divorce from retired NFL player Tom Brady. They were married for 13 years and share two children together. Bündchen also continues to model. Last month, she appeared in the campaign promotions for the Louis Vuitton collaboration with fine artist Yayoi Kusama, holding a signature spotted bag over her bare chest and wearing a pair of classic blue jeans.

