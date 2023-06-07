Gisele Bündchen Wears Cutout Little Black Dress for Colcci’s Summer Event in São Paulo

Gisele Bündchen attended Colcci’s event in São Paulo on Wednesday, giving her spin on the classic little black dress for the occasion.

The supermodel wore a black minidress with spaghetti straps and a cutout at the bodice. She paired the dress with black stilettos with diamanté straps.

Silvia Braz and Gisele Bündchen at a Colcci’s event in São Paulo on June 7. Pedrita Junckes/MEGA

Bündchen has a long history with Colcci, having first modeled for the brand in 2011. Both the supermodel and the brand have Brazilian roots. Bündchen was born in Rio Grande do Sol and is a sixth-generation German-Brazilian.

On the red carpet for the event, Bündchen was joined by influencer Silvia Braz, who wore a minimalist sleeveless white dress with a rounded neckline. She coordinated the dress with metallic silver platform heels.

Bündchen herself has had a busy year. In May, the supermodel was revealed as the star of Jimmy Choo’s summer 2023 campaign. Bündchen wore a series of accessories in the beach-themed campaign, including the gold Agave flat gladiator sandals, the pearl-embellished Fayence slide, handwoven Bon Bon Bucket Maxi bag, Saeda sandal platform and the Indiya metallic sandals.

Prior to the debut of her Jimmy Choo campaign, Bündchen walked the 2023 Met Gala red carpet wearing a sparkling archival Chanel couture dress that debuted in 2007.