Gisele Bündchen Stars in Colcci’s Spring 2024 Campaign With Cowboy Hat, Boxers and Tons of Denim Looks

Gisele Bündchen is back with another fashion campaign. This time, the Brazilian supermodel is the star of Colcci‘s spring 2024 denim collection, which was released Thursday.

The new campaign marks the return of Bündchen as Colcci’s ambassador after eight years since retiring from the catwalk in 2015. The supermodel previously had a longtime partnership with the Brazilian brand, starring in their campaigns and fashion shows for more than 10 years.

Gisele Bündchen stars in Colcci’s spring 2024 campaign. Courtesy of Colcci

In the photos released on Thursday, Bündchen channels Western style in denim pants and a matching cowboy hat. Another image sees her in a graphic-print bralette with boxers peeking out from her pants. She also models in denim shorts, white cropped tank tops and denim jackets.

Bündchen said she feels honored to be back working with Colcci, according to a statement from the brand. The supermodel described their partnership as a beautiful story with incredible achievements. She also said she’s a fan of denim dressing and described jeans as a democratic fashion piece that can be used during the day or night.

Daniel Mafra, marketing director of Colcci, said Bündchen’s campaign is one of the biggest highlights of for the brand in 2023. Mafra believes Bündchen has a “jeans soul,” as the supermodel is often seen wearing denim pieces in public. Mafra also announced the brand is preparing a special event with Bündchen for 2024.

Colcci’s spring 2024 campaign was photographed by Fernando Thomaz, with styling by Pedro Sales and makeup by Henrique Martins. The campaign follows the brand’s plans to expand in Brazil and across the world after selling more than 1 million jeans in 2022 — up 30 percent compared to 2021.

2023 is the year of Bündchen’s career renaissance. Following her highly publicized divorce from Tom Brady, the Brazilian star has modeled for Vivara, IWC Schaffhausen, Louis Vuitton and Arezzo.