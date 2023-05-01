Gisele Bündchen Twirls at Met Gala 2023 in Sparkling Chanel Couture Dress on Red Carpet

Gisele Bündchen attended the 2023 Met Gala in New York City on Monday night sporting a mesh gown lined with sparkling stripes, which she wore underneath a feathered cape. The dress debuted on the Chanel runway in 2007, where it was the finale look for the label’s spring haute couture show.

Gisele Bündchen at the 2023 Met Gala Karl Lagerfeld : A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. Michael Buckner for Variety

Bündchen previously wore the ensemble in an editorial for Harper’s Bazaar Korea, which was photographed by Karl Lagerfeld.

Model Freja Beha Erichsen on the runway at Chanel ’s spring 2007 couture show in Paris. Penske Media via Getty Images

The supermodel accessorized with a pair of white strappy sandals and a silver Chanel clutch. Her jewelry included a diamond cocktail ring and drop earrings.

Bündchen’s dirty blonde tresses were styled in beachy waves. She opted for a relatively simple makeup look, which consisted of pink lips and a touch of white eyeliner.

Gisele Bündchen at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. Michael Buckner for Variety

Bündchen wasn’t the only star to wear a bridal look from the luxury label — Dua Lipa opted for a vintage tweed gown, while Penélope Cruz donned a veiled pastel dress, both by Chanel.

Bündchen has been attending the Met Gala since her career took off in the early 2000s, with her first appearance in 2003. The Brazilian model served as a co-chair alongside her then-husband, Tom Brady, as well as Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams, in 2017.

She dazzled in a shimmering backless Stella McCartney gown that year. She’s donned other top designers, including Dior, Alexander McQueen, Versace and Saint Laurent over the years at the Met Gala.

The Met Gala is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and coincides with the Costume Institute’s annual exhibit. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” honors designer Karl Lagerfeld. Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz and Condé Nast global content adviser and Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour are co-chairs for the 2023 fete.