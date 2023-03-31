GLAAD Media Awards 2023: Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny & More Guests Bring Their A-game Style to the Red Carpet

The 2023 GLAAD Media Awards celebrated another year of LGBTQIA+ representation across film, television and music with a star-studded ceremony held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Jennifer Coolidge, Orville Peck, Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin and Vanessa Williams were some of the guests who brought their glamorous styles to the red carpet of the affair. WWD takes a closer look at some of the stars in attendance and their fashion choices.

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera received the Advocate for Change award at this year’s ceremony. For the event, she wore a black sequin gown with a plunging V-neck and long train with matching oversized gloves custom designed by Luis de Javier. Aguilera was styled by Chris Horan.

Christina Aguilera during the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards Getty Images

Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope took home the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, which is presented to a media professional who has made a significant difference in raising visibility and promoting acceptance of LGBTQIA+ people and issues. Pope wore a Balmain look — a deconstructed suit jacket with cutout shoulders and glove sleeves, paired with matching black tailored trousers. Pope accessorized with diamond necklaces from Azature. He was styled by Ugo Mozie.

Jeremy Pope speaks onstage during the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards. Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade

Gabrielle Union and her stepdaughter Zaya Wade had a contrasting moment on the red carpet. Union wore a hooded Moschino halter-neck dress with a mosaic-style pattern in orange, magenta and green. Wade wore black a jacket with sharp lapels and white thong sandals that extended just below the knee.

Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union during the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards. Getty Images

Bad Bunny

Known for his glamorous outfits, Bad Bunny toned it down to receive his Vanguard Award for LGBTQIA+ allyship. For the award-winning moment, the singer wore a white button-up with intricate detailing at the waist and pleated black trousers. He accessorized with gold statement jewelry and aviator sunglasses.

Bad Bunny during the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards. Getty Images

The full list of winners at the Beverly Hills ceremony included:

Outstanding Drama Series: 9-1-1 Lone Star

Outstanding New TV Series: A League of Their Own

Outstanding Comedy Series: What We Do in The Shadows

Outstanding Film – Wide Release: Bros

Outstanding Documentary: Framing Agnes

Outstanding Film – Limited Release: The Inspection

Outstanding Music Artist: Fletched, “Girl of My Dreams”

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: The White Lotus

Outstanding Comic Book: Poison Ivy, by G. Willow Wilson, Marcio Takara, Atagun Ilhan, Brian Level, Stefano Gaudiano, Jay Leisten, Arif Prianto, Ivan Plascencia, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (DC Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology: Young Men in Love

Outstanding Children’s Programming: “Adoptasaurus Rex” Dino Ranch

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: The Advocate

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series: Los Espookys

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism: “Vico Ortiz” Primer Impacto

Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media: Los Angeles Blade and Washington Blade

Special Recognition: Alejandra Caraballo

Special Recognition: Drag Story Hour

Special Recognition: Rothaniel

Special Recognition: #Letters4TransKids

Special Recognition: The Lesbian Bar Project

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language): “En Sus Palabras”

The 34th GLAAD Media Awards honor LGBTQIA+ individuals and their allies in the entertainment industry. This year’s ceremony, hosted by Margaret Cho at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, honored Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny and Jeremy Pope. The event will also include a New York City celebration in May, with dual sponsorships by Hyundai, Ketel One, Hulu and Delta.