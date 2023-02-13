×
Mondays's Digital Daily: February 13, 2023

What to Know About Glamlite X Chucky Makeup Collection

The makeup brand is gearing up to release a collection on Valentine's Day inspired by the murderous doll and his wife, in honor of the horror movie franchise's 35th anniversary.

"Bride of Chucky," 1998.
"Bride of Chucky," 1998. cMCA Universal/courtesy Everett Collection

A new collection about the most killer toy couple is soon to be released.

Cosmetics brand Glamlite is launching a Chucky x Glamlite collection, which is inspired by the horror married couple Chucky and Tiffany from “Bride of Chucky,” 1998. Debuting on Valentine’s Day, the collection will also celebrate the 35th year anniversary of “Child’s Play,” the film released in 1988 that first introduced Chucky’s character.

The brand took to its Instagram page last week to flaunt and tease some of the new items in the upcoming collection. Among them is Crazy In Love ($32), a 15-color palette of cruelty-free and vegan shades. The color names tap the famous chilling phrases from the scary movie franchise, including “Wanna Play?,” “He’s Back!!,” “Chucky & Tiff Forever” and “Let’s Be Friends!”

“Inspired by the infamous killer doll love story — the Chucky x GLAMLITE Palette is all you need to create endless to die for makeup looks. It’s time to blend for your life and play…to the end!” part of the caption on social media read. The front of the palette features 3D lenticular motion of the toy couple covered in blood.

On Friday, the brand did a second product reveal, showcasing the Love, Honor and Obey ($14) blush, which features a heart-shaped split pan blush tin embossed with the words “Good Guys.” The silky smooth powder blush is intended to invoke the cheeks of a doll.

This isn’t the first time Glamlite has released a themed collection. The brand has also released products inspired by Scooby-Doo, Strawberry Shortcake, Barbie and Frosted Flakes. The brand’s berry-colored Strawberry Shortcake blush sold out twice since its release last year.

