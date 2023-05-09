EXCLUSIVE: GloRilla Embraces Nostalgia in ’90s-inspired Campaign for PrettyLittleThing and Kappa Release Collaboration

PrettyLittleThing has collaborated with Kappa for a collection of utility cargo pants, classic branded tracksuits, varsity dresses and monogrammed mesh pieces.

For the collaboration’s campaign, the brands have tapped Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla, who models the new collection.

GloRilla for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa

“PrettyLittleThing has always been known for collaborating with the hottest faces of the moment in the music and fashion world,” said Christopher Parnell, head of design at PrettyLittleThing, to WWD.

“We’d been following Glo’s journey for quite some time and it felt like the perfect fit to combine music and fashion for this collaboration. Glo was already an existing fan of PrettyLittleThing, and after discussions with her team and Kappa, we felt her style resonated well with the collection and the nod to ’90s streetwear.”

The color palette for the collection consists of neutral stone, khaki and white with hints of fiery red and yellow tones, with some pieces stamped with a specially designed PLT x Kappa logo.

The 31-piece collection was inspired by the ’90s cool girl style, bringing together vintage sportswear with a streetwear twist.

“We wanted to collaborate with Kappa because they are an iconic streetwear brand from the ’90s that has continued to have cultural impact,” Parnell said. “Our girl loves nostalgia, vintage and sportswear so the collaboration was perfect fit.”

Parnell added that ’90s nostalgia is resonating so much with younger consumers because while it’s something the older generations have lived through, they are getting to experience the style and trends from that era for the first time.

Speaking on the partnership, Dre Hayes, president of Kappa USA, said in a statement, “Although we are a heritage sportswear brand, Kappa embodies the spirit of youth culture and PrettyLittleThing is a perfect partner to share this vision.”

Speaking on starring in the campaign, GloRilla said in a statement, “We had such an incredible time with the team shooting out in Joshua Tree and this collab felt so on-brand for me. Streetwear is my everyday aesthetic and I love the fact you can style these pieces between day and evening.”

The PrettyLittleThing x Kappa collaboration is now available on Prettylittlething.com.